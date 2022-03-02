Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey Is Set To Be The Hunk Of Season 2

2 March 2022, 14:51 | Updated: 2 March 2022, 15:47

Jonathan Bailey is the star of season 2
Jonathan Bailey is the star of season 2. Picture: Netflix

The second season of Bridgerton is nearly here and fans can't wait to see Jonathan Bailey take centre stage as Anthony Bridgerton...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bridgerton's second season is finally just around the corner, with the Netflix mega-hit returning later this month.

The regency-era series sent streamers into a frenzy when it arrived on Christmas Day in 2020, fans have been patiently awaiting the follow-up to the wildly successful first season ever since.

Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page Remains As Favourite To Play Next James Bond

The wait is nearly over, with the new batch of episodes arriving on March 25. The first season fixated on the trials and tribulations of Daphne Bridgerton’s love life, whereas the second series will centre around her brother Anthony.

Jonathon Bailey will be reprising his role as Anthony Bridgerton as season two delves into his courtship with Kate Sharma – a new character portrayed by Sex Education’s Simone Ashley.

Jonathan Bailey is reprising his role as Anthony Bridgerton
Jonathan Bailey is reprising his role as Anthony Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

Anthony's pursuit of a wife will be the central theme, making Jonathan the key hunk of the show following Regé-Jean Page's departure.

Regé-Jean portrayed Simon Basset opposite Phoebe Dyenevor's Daphne, Bridgerton's initial focus fell on the love affair of the Duke and Duchess.

Fans predict many more steamy scenes from the show following the saucy antics of season one.

The 33-year-old actor spoke to the tabloids about his increasingly important role in the series, he said: "This season has kept me on my toes. I got really fit, I made sure to eat well and get loads of sleep, and everything else just seemed to fall into place."

Simone Ashley portrays love interest Kate Sharma
Simone Ashley portrays love interest Kate Sharma. Picture: Netflix
Bridgerton's set to get steamier in its second season
Bridgerton's set to get steamier in its second season. Picture: Netflix

'Stepping into the shoes Phoebe and Regé-Jean wore, and led with so gracefully last season, has taught me a lot," he revealed.

Jonathan even dished on his storyline with co-star Simone Ashley, saying: "Kate and Anthony are drawn together like magnets. There is this animal primitivism and a wild attraction."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

This impression of Inventing Anna's Anna Delvey has gone viral on TikTok

Inventing Anna Fans Are Losing It Over This Uncanny Anna Delvey Impression

A look at all of Rihanna's stunning pregnancy photos

Rihanna’s Glowing Baby Bump Pictures & All Of Her Pregnancy Updates

Jacob Elordi and Joey King have ended their romance

Why Did The Kissing Booth's Jacob Elordi And Joey King Split?

Features

Hailey Bieber marked Justin Bieber's 28th birthday with an adorable post

Hailey Baldwin Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute To Justin Bieber As He Turns 28

Who is Joey King's beau, Steven Piet?

Who Is Joey King's Boyfriend Steven Piet? All The Details On The Kissing Booth Star's Producer Beau
Everything you need to know about Sydney Sweeney

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney: All The Details On Her TV Roles, Net Worth & Dating History

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

Exclusive
Charlie Puth responds to Justin Bieber prank

WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star