Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey Is Set To Be The Hunk Of Season 2

Jonathan Bailey is the star of season 2. Picture: Netflix

The second season of Bridgerton is nearly here and fans can't wait to see Jonathan Bailey take centre stage as Anthony Bridgerton...

Bridgerton's second season is finally just around the corner, with the Netflix mega-hit returning later this month.

The regency-era series sent streamers into a frenzy when it arrived on Christmas Day in 2020, fans have been patiently awaiting the follow-up to the wildly successful first season ever since.

The wait is nearly over, with the new batch of episodes arriving on March 25. The first season fixated on the trials and tribulations of Daphne Bridgerton’s love life, whereas the second series will centre around her brother Anthony.

Jonathon Bailey will be reprising his role as Anthony Bridgerton as season two delves into his courtship with Kate Sharma – a new character portrayed by Sex Education’s Simone Ashley.

Jonathan Bailey is reprising his role as Anthony Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

Anthony's pursuit of a wife will be the central theme, making Jonathan the key hunk of the show following Regé-Jean Page's departure.

Regé-Jean portrayed Simon Basset opposite Phoebe Dyenevor's Daphne, Bridgerton's initial focus fell on the love affair of the Duke and Duchess.

Fans predict many more steamy scenes from the show following the saucy antics of season one.

The 33-year-old actor spoke to the tabloids about his increasingly important role in the series, he said: "This season has kept me on my toes. I got really fit, I made sure to eat well and get loads of sleep, and everything else just seemed to fall into place."

Simone Ashley portrays love interest Kate Sharma. Picture: Netflix

Bridgerton's set to get steamier in its second season. Picture: Netflix

'Stepping into the shoes Phoebe and Regé-Jean wore, and led with so gracefully last season, has taught me a lot," he revealed.

Jonathan even dished on his storyline with co-star Simone Ashley, saying: "Kate and Anthony are drawn together like magnets. There is this animal primitivism and a wild attraction."

