Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page Remains As Favourite To Play Next James Bond

27 August 2021, 13:15

Bridgerton's Regé Jean Page is in the running to be the next James Bond
Bridgerton's Regé Jean Page is in the running to be the next James Bond. Picture: Getty / Netflix
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page is the new favourite to become the next James Bond and we couldn’t think of anyone better.

Regé-Jean Page, who famously played Bridgerton’s Simon Basset, is tipped to take over from Daniel Craig as the next James Bond.

In 2020 Netflix series Bridgerton, Regé’s smoulder won him a legion of fans around the world, making him a household name after his on-screen romance with Phoebe Dynevor’s character Daphne Bridgerton.

Phoebe Dynevor's Upcoming Roles: What's The Bridgerton Star In Next?

A 007 insider told Page Six Regé’s name is in the running alongside Man of Steel’s Henry Cavill and 1917 star George Mackay.

Regé played The Duke in Bridgerton season one
Regé played The Duke in Bridgerton season one. Picture: Netflix

Cavil is said to have auditioned for Casino Royale before Daniel Craig got the role in 2006.

A source said: “They are talking about Regé, but Bond producers are not making any decisions until after No Time to Die is released. They are focusing on Daniel Craig’s big finale.

“But Henry Cavill also is still in the running, he’s a lot more famous now than when his name first came up.”

It was announced in 2019 Daniel Craig would be quitting his role as James Bond and other A-lister names as to who would replace him have been bandied about ever since.

Regé-Jean Page has become a household name
Regé-Jean Page has become a household name. Picture: Getty

The source added: “One other name is George MacKay. One of the producers of ‘1917’ has come over to Bond and is suggesting George. There is some talk about rebooting the Bond franchise after Daniel Craig with someone younger, and he could fit the bill.”

No Time to Die will be released at the end of September, Craig’s last film with the franchise after five movies.

