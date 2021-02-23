Regé-Jean Page Singing Proves The Bridgerton Duke’s Talents Are Endless

23 February 2021, 12:08

Regé-Jean Page proved he can sing on SNL
Regé-Jean Page proved he can sing on SNL. Picture: SNL/YouTube / Netflix

Regé-Jean Page not only proved he has a comedic side to his smouldering acting skills on Saturday Night Live but he also showed he can sing, confirming there is in fact nothing this man can’t do.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton’s Duke of Hastings actor, only made his already diehard fans fall for him even harder when he appeared on Saturday Night Live.

The British star had the audience falling head over heels all over again as he showed he can not only make us all LOL while gazing into a camera lens, but that also he can sing!

When Is Bridgerton Season 2 Coming Out? From The Cast To Trailers – All The Details You Need

Just when you thought the Simon Bassett actor – whose secret girlfriend was recently revealed – wouldn’t tick any more of your boxes, here he is singing – cut to 3.15 for the goods you came here for:

Regé-Jean serenaded millions of us with a brief rendition of of ‘Unchained Melody’ by The Righteous Brothers and, obviously, he’s got vocals that would be sent straight to The X Factor semi-finals.

That, and each time he burst out with his iconic line ‘I burn for you’ is the reason we’ve watched his SNL clips multiple times.

He also had fans melting faster than they could lick a spoon when he began singing the ballad of the year, ‘Drivers License’ by Olivia Rodrigo with the rest of the SNL cast.

Naturally, Twitter had the best reactions after all this excitement…

Regé doesn’t have any musical roles under his belt that we know of, but we can totally see him in a The Greatest Showman or Les Mis revamp one day.

His next role is far from a musical one, after he was cast in the film adaption of fantasy game Dungeons and Dragons.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Ellie Goulding is pregnant with her and Caspar Jopling's first child

Ellie Goulding Is Pregnant With Her & Husband Caspar Jopling's First Child

Should you book a holiday for summer 2021?

Should You Book A Holiday For Summer 2021 Outside The UK?

Coronavirus

Zayn Malik regularly cooks for Gigi Hadid.

All The Times Zayn Malik Has Cooked For Gigi Hadid As The Supermodel Reveals Her Biggest Pregnancy Craving
Kim Kardashian shared 'Drivers License' lyrics on her Instagram story.

Kim Kardashian Subtly Addresses Heartbreak Following Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian told daughter North West about her divorce from Kanye

How Kim Kardashian Told Daughter North About Divorce From Kanye West

After We Collided's outtakes have been popping off on social media.

After We Collided Bloopers Have Sent Fans Into Meltdown

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive