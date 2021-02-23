Regé-Jean Page Singing Proves The Bridgerton Duke’s Talents Are Endless

Regé-Jean Page proved he can sing on SNL. Picture: SNL/YouTube / Netflix

Regé-Jean Page not only proved he has a comedic side to his smouldering acting skills on Saturday Night Live but he also showed he can sing, confirming there is in fact nothing this man can’t do.

By Capital FM

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton’s Duke of Hastings actor, only made his already diehard fans fall for him even harder when he appeared on Saturday Night Live.

The British star had the audience falling head over heels all over again as he showed he can not only make us all LOL while gazing into a camera lens, but that also he can sing!

When Is Bridgerton Season 2 Coming Out? From The Cast To Trailers – All The Details You Need

Just when you thought the Simon Bassett actor – whose secret girlfriend was recently revealed – wouldn’t tick any more of your boxes, here he is singing – cut to 3.15 for the goods you came here for:

Regé-Jean serenaded millions of us with a brief rendition of of ‘Unchained Melody’ by The Righteous Brothers and, obviously, he’s got vocals that would be sent straight to The X Factor semi-finals.

That, and each time he burst out with his iconic line ‘I burn for you’ is the reason we’ve watched his SNL clips multiple times.

He also had fans melting faster than they could lick a spoon when he began singing the ballad of the year, ‘Drivers License’ by Olivia Rodrigo with the rest of the SNL cast.

Naturally, Twitter had the best reactions after all this excitement…

The moment Rege-Jean Page started singing during his SNL monologue. pic.twitter.com/Tb0K7eNNsL — Romina J (@filinadiangirl) February 21, 2021

me listening to regé-jean page singing unchained melody for the nth time pic.twitter.com/QhPDP0u6KQ — Sarah Angela Almaden (@babkababkababka) February 21, 2021

DRIVERS LICENSE SNL SKETCH IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER IM SHAKING — Olivia Rodrigo (@Olivia_Rodrigo) February 21, 2021

Regé doesn’t have any musical roles under his belt that we know of, but we can totally see him in a The Greatest Showman or Les Mis revamp one day.

His next role is far from a musical one, after he was cast in the film adaption of fantasy game Dungeons and Dragons.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital