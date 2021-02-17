Who Is Regé-Jean Page’s Girlfriend Emily Brown? Meet The Bridgerton Star's Actual Lover

17 February 2021, 12:30

Regé-Jean Page is in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend
Regé-Jean Page is in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend. Picture: Getty / Netflix

It turns out Bridgerton’s The Duke, aka Regé-Jean Page, has a girlfriend in real life.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Regé-Jean Page was pictured kissing his actual girlfriend Emily Brown two months after making life a little bit better with his spoon licking and, erm, other actions in Bridgerton.

It turns out the Simon Bassett actor has been in a relationship this whole time, and it’s not with co-star Phoebe Dynevor.

Can you hear that? It’s the sound of a million hearts breaking into pieces.

When Is Bridgerton Season 2 Coming Out? All The Details You Need

Regé-Jean Page is not dating Bridgerton co-star Phoebe Dynevor
Regé-Jean Page is not dating Bridgerton co-star Phoebe Dynevor. Picture: Netflix

Regé and girlfriend Emily were seen sharing a sweet cuddle in North London and now Bridgerton fans are dying to found out who the lucky lady is.

Here’s what we know about Regé’s girlfriend, Emily Brown…

Who is Regé Jean Page's girlfriend Emily Brown?

Emily is a freelance copywriter and part-time footballer for South West London’s FBB Warriors, according to MailOnline.

She has reportedly had commissions from brands such as Nike, Converse and Uber.

How old is Emily Brown?

Emily’s age is not known but we do know that Regé is 31 years old, so his girlfriend is likely of a similar age.

Regé-Jean Page is a taken man
Regé-Jean Page is a taken man. Picture: Regé-Jean Page/Instagram
Regé-Jean Page as Simon Bassett in Bridgerton
Regé-Jean Page as Simon Bassett in Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

How long have Regé Jean Page and girlfriend Emily Brown been together?

Regé and Emily have clearly been together for quite some time, as they reportedly bought their home together in North London in February last year shortly after he wrapped on filming Bridgerton.

The Duke of Hastings actor stayed quiet on his love life throughout promotional interviews for Bridgerton, deflecting questions on whether he was dating co-star Phoebe who plays Daphne.

Does Emily Brown have Instagram?

The couple clearly – and understandably – want to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, so there are no signs of Emily’s Instagram account online.

Over on Regé’s Instagram he tends to use the platform to promote his TV work, so again there’s no sign of his relationship.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

There were a number of Easter eggs in To All The Boys 3.

To All The Boys 3: Three Iconic Moments You Missed

TV & Film

Kendall Jenner launched her own line of tequila.

Why Kendall Jenner’s Tequila Is Called 818: The Sentimental Meaning Behind It Explained

Harry Styles's 'Don't Worry Darling' stunt double revealed

Harry Styles's 'Don't Worry Darling' Stunt Double Praises Incredible Team

TV & Film

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have confirmed their relationhsip

Kourtney Kardashian And Boyfriend Travis Barker Finally Make Instagram Debut

Elisa Lam used her Tumblr page during her visit to LA.

The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel: Elisa Lam’s Tumblr Page Unveiled

TV & Film

Jesy Nelson sparks solo music theories after cryptic music Instagram post

Jesy Nelson's Cryptic Post Has Fans Convinced She's Working On Solo Music

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive