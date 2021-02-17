Who Is Regé-Jean Page’s Girlfriend Emily Brown? Meet The Bridgerton Star's Actual Lover

Regé-Jean Page is in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend. Picture: Getty / Netflix

It turns out Bridgerton’s The Duke, aka Regé-Jean Page, has a girlfriend in real life.

By Capital FM

Regé-Jean Page was pictured kissing his actual girlfriend Emily Brown two months after making life a little bit better with his spoon licking and, erm, other actions in Bridgerton.

It turns out the Simon Bassett actor has been in a relationship this whole time, and it’s not with co-star Phoebe Dynevor.

Can you hear that? It’s the sound of a million hearts breaking into pieces.

When Is Bridgerton Season 2 Coming Out? All The Details You Need

Regé-Jean Page is not dating Bridgerton co-star Phoebe Dynevor. Picture: Netflix

Regé and girlfriend Emily were seen sharing a sweet cuddle in North London and now Bridgerton fans are dying to found out who the lucky lady is.

Here’s what we know about Regé’s girlfriend, Emily Brown…

Who is Regé Jean Page's girlfriend Emily Brown?

Emily is a freelance copywriter and part-time footballer for South West London’s FBB Warriors, according to MailOnline.

She has reportedly had commissions from brands such as Nike, Converse and Uber.

How old is Emily Brown?

Emily’s age is not known but we do know that Regé is 31 years old, so his girlfriend is likely of a similar age.

Regé-Jean Page is a taken man. Picture: Regé-Jean Page/Instagram

Regé-Jean Page as Simon Bassett in Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

How long have Regé Jean Page and girlfriend Emily Brown been together?

Regé and Emily have clearly been together for quite some time, as they reportedly bought their home together in North London in February last year shortly after he wrapped on filming Bridgerton.

The Duke of Hastings actor stayed quiet on his love life throughout promotional interviews for Bridgerton, deflecting questions on whether he was dating co-star Phoebe who plays Daphne.

Does Emily Brown have Instagram?

The couple clearly – and understandably – want to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, so there are no signs of Emily’s Instagram account online.

Over on Regé’s Instagram he tends to use the platform to promote his TV work, so again there’s no sign of his relationship.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital