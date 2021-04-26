Phoebe Dynevor And Pete Davidson Dating Timeline: How Long Have They Been Together?

26 April 2021, 15:34

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson have confirmed they're in a relationship
Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson have confirmed they're in a relationship. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor and Saturday Night Live comedian regular Pete Davidson have finally confirmed they’re dating – here’s a closer look at their relationship.

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson kept fans guessing as to whether they were actually dating for weeks, but while he visited her in the UK they finally confirmed they’re in a relationship during a romantic stroll together.

The Daphne Bridgerton actress and the Saturday Night Live star, who was previously engaged to Ariana Grande, were snapped strolling around Greater Manchester, looking extremely loved up and relaxed in each other’s company.

Pete Davidson Appears To Confirm Phoebe Dynevor Relationship With Cute Admission

Phoebe Dynevor met Pete Davidson through Regé-Jean Page
Phoebe Dynevor met Pete Davidson through Regé-Jean Page. Picture: Getty

Proving they’re like any other couple by heading to a local supermarket to fill up a bag for life with goodies, according to MailOnline, the couple proved they’re still going strong after a few weeks of a long-distance relationship.

The absolute cuties are a pairing we didn’t see coming but just like Regé-Jean Page’s SNL monologue we’re so here for this Regency London X New York crossover so we’re taking a closer look at Phoebe and Pete’s relationship, from how they met to their long distance romance…

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor confirm their relationship

The TV stars finally confirmed their relationship after a few months of rumours they were dating when they were papped strolling to the shops in Stoke, not far from where Phoebe has been staying with her mum in Manchester.

The pictures came a week after Pete said in a Q&A with a university in the US that he was dating “his dream woman.”

Pete Davidson was previously engaged to Ariana Grande
Pete Davidson was previously engaged to Ariana Grande. Picture: Getty

How long have Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor been dating?

Phoebe and Pete are rumoured to have been dating since February 2021.

It wasn’t until April 25 however that they were finally seen out together.

How did Pete and Phoebe meet?

Pete and Phoebe are believed to have met at an afterparty following her Bridgerton co-star Regé-Jean’s Saturday Night Live debut, which is where Pete of course works.

Phoebe is thought to have hung out with Pete in New York after they met, as she shared a string of pictures on IG from her visit to Brooklyn, where Pete lives, with the caption: “Grateful I got to be here for a hot sec.”

