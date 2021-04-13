Pete Davidson Appears To Confirm Phoebe Dynevor Relationship With Cute Admission

By Kathryn Knight

Pete Davidson seemingly just confirmed he is in fact dating Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor.

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor are the relationship 2021 did not see coming, but Bridgerton and SNL fans are here for it nonetheless.

After months of dating rumours it seems Pete may have just confirmed he’s in a relationship with the Daphne Bridgerton actress by calling her his “celebrity crush”.

Pete Davidson And Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor Are In A Long-Distance Relationship

Chatting with Marquette University students in a Zoom call, Pete was asked who is celebrity crush is.

Phoebe Dynevor reportedly met Pete Davidson while in Brooklyn. Picture: Getty

Pete Davidson appeared to call Phoebe Dynevor his 'celebrity crush'. Picture: Getty

He responded: “I’m with my celebrity crush.”

Grinning as he spoke, Pete said: “That is all I can speak on.”

Pete and Phoebe sparked speculation they were dating when Phoebe flew to Brooklyn, New York to film TV series Younger in February.

She shared a string of snapshots from her visit on Instagram and they were later spotted together in Manchester in the UK when Phoebe returned home.

They’ve reportedly been trying to make a long-distance relationship work ever since.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital