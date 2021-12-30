Molly-Mae Hague Surprised By Boyfriend Tommy Fury With Trip To New York

30 December 2021, 15:11

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague’s boyfriend Tommy Fury just surprised her with the trip of a lifetime.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury spent Christmas with their families but after reuniting at home, the boxer had one more festive surprise for his Love Island girlfriend of two and a half years.

The fashion blogger revealed with her 6.3 million Instagram followers her beau told her during their daily stroll she’d need to pack a suitcase when they got home because he’d booked a holiday to New York!

Posting a photo of her outfit at the airport the 22-year-old wrote: “POV- your boyfriend surprised you with a trip to NewYork.”

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are headed to New York
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are headed to New York. Picture: Tommy Fury/Instagram

She also took to Instagram Stories to post a snap of their boarding passes, writing: “Best surprise EVER.”

Fans reckon Tommy may be planning to propose on the getaway, after sparking engagement rumours for months.

"Manifesting a Molly Mae engagement in New York x," one person tweeted.

"tommy surprised molly mae with a new york trip? hm. what’s that i smell? is that…is that the possibility of a proposal? [sic]," commented another.

Fans think Tommy Fury might propose in New York
Fans think Tommy Fury might propose in New York. Picture: Tommy Fury/Instagram

"I have a feeling Molly mae and Tommy are defo gonna get engaged in New York," predicted another fan.

If the trip itself wasn’t a big enough gift in itself, Tommy also booked them first class flights.

Molly-Mae shared a snap of their comfy set-up, writing: “We were on our usual walk yesterday and he told me out of nowhere that I needed to pack my case because he was taking me to New York tomorrow.

“Still in shock. I’m so lucky.”

Molly-Mae said Tommy surprised her during their walk
Molly-Mae said Tommy surprised her during their walk. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

They then posted matching selfies before taking off, captioning the pic: “Off we go!”

It’s been an emotional rollercoaster of a Christmas for the couple, after Molly-Mae gifted her mum an equally as impressive present.

The former islander gave her mum a brand new Audi on Christmas Day, documenting the unveiling for her millions of YouTube subscribers.

