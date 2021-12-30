Molly-Mae Hague Surprised By Boyfriend Tommy Fury With Trip To New York
30 December 2021, 15:11
Molly-Mae Hague’s boyfriend Tommy Fury just surprised her with the trip of a lifetime.
Listen to this article
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury spent Christmas with their families but after reuniting at home, the boxer had one more festive surprise for his Love Island girlfriend of two and a half years.
The fashion blogger revealed with her 6.3 million Instagram followers her beau told her during their daily stroll she’d need to pack a suitcase when they got home because he’d booked a holiday to New York!
Listen To Capital's Hits Of 2021 Playlist On Global Player
Posting a photo of her outfit at the airport the 22-year-old wrote: “POV- your boyfriend surprised you with a trip to NewYork.”
She also took to Instagram Stories to post a snap of their boarding passes, writing: “Best surprise EVER.”
Fans reckon Tommy may be planning to propose on the getaway, after sparking engagement rumours for months.
"Manifesting a Molly Mae engagement in New York x," one person tweeted.
"tommy surprised molly mae with a new york trip? hm. what’s that i smell? is that…is that the possibility of a proposal? [sic]," commented another.
"I have a feeling Molly mae and Tommy are defo gonna get engaged in New York," predicted another fan.
If the trip itself wasn’t a big enough gift in itself, Tommy also booked them first class flights.
Molly-Mae shared a snap of their comfy set-up, writing: “We were on our usual walk yesterday and he told me out of nowhere that I needed to pack my case because he was taking me to New York tomorrow.
“Still in shock. I’m so lucky.”
They then posted matching selfies before taking off, captioning the pic: “Off we go!”
It’s been an emotional rollercoaster of a Christmas for the couple, after Molly-Mae gifted her mum an equally as impressive present.
The former islander gave her mum a brand new Audi on Christmas Day, documenting the unveiling for her millions of YouTube subscribers.
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital