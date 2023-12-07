I'm A Celeb's Fred Sirieix Addresses Backlash Toward Nella Rose

7 December 2023, 12:33 | Updated: 7 December 2023, 12:52

Fred Sirieix speaks out against hate towards Nella Rose
Fred Sirieix speaks out against hate towards Nella Rose. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

After leaving I'm A Celebrity.. Get Me Out Of Here! Fred Sirieix addressed his feud with Nella Rose and reacted to the backlash that she has received. Here's what he said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celeb star Fred Sirieix condemned the hate towards Nella Rose as "unfair" and "totally wrong". And he stood very firm in saying that it was 'not in his name'.

This came after very early on in this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! viewers witnessed an unexpected clash between campmates Fred and Nella. What has now been pinned down to a 'misunderstanding' upset a lot of people, with many believing 26 year old Nella Rose was in the wrong.

However, this upset quickly turned into a pretty nasty internet frenzy against Nella, with some very harsh comments and mean wishes. The campmate, who was second to leave the jungle due to public vote, came out to a lot of hate in the real world.

The pair resolved their issues whilst in the camp and moved on much quicker than the public did. Speaking on ITV's This Morning Fred said: " All I will say is that I was very surprised of the hate for Nella when I came out. I think it is totally wrong. It's unfair and you know, not in my name."

Nella and Fred made up on the show
Nella and Fred made up on the show. Picture: ITV

Their fallout came about after Nella took offence to Fred telling her he was old enough to be her father. The social media star, whose father passed away in 2020, was upset by his comments and confronted him over them.

For a while things in the camp were tense between the two stars but after taking on a Bushtucker trail together, they soon quashed their issues and camp was much more harmonious.

Fred described the jungle experience as "like a pressure cooker", explaining why he understood how Nella might take what he said the wrong way.

Nella Rose gets offended after Fred makes comment on I'm A Celeb

When Nella spoke on the issue she described it as a "big fat misunderstanding" to ITV's Rylan Clark and Emma Willis. She explained that her and Fred are cool now, saying: "I don't know why everyone is still crying over it."

Mirroring what Fred had said, the ex-campmate told them: "Obviously being inside the jungle, all events are intensified."

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Taylor Swift confirmed The Eras Tour Film will be available to stream at home

Where To Watch And Stream Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' Film

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian fell out amid Taylor's rift with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian And Taylor Swift's Complicated Feud Explained

Live
Here's the full list of remaining campmates plus who has left I'm A Celeb 2023

Who Was Voted Off I'm A Celebrity 2023 And Which Campmates Are Remaining?

TV & Film

Taylor Swift at an awards ceremony wearing a black dress

Taylor Swift Fact File: Age, New Boyfriend, Parents, Siblings And More

Taylor says she wouldn't 'hard launch' a first date

Taylor Swift Shares Relationship Secret About Travis Kelce To TIME Magazine

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé have supported each other for years

All The Times Beyoncé And Taylor Swift Have Supported Each Other

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits