I'm A Celeb's Fred Sirieix Addresses Backlash Toward Nella Rose

Fred Sirieix speaks out against hate towards Nella Rose. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

After leaving I'm A Celebrity.. Get Me Out Of Here! Fred Sirieix addressed his feud with Nella Rose and reacted to the backlash that she has received. Here's what he said.

I'm A Celeb star Fred Sirieix condemned the hate towards Nella Rose as "unfair" and "totally wrong". And he stood very firm in saying that it was 'not in his name'.

This came after very early on in this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! viewers witnessed an unexpected clash between campmates Fred and Nella. What has now been pinned down to a 'misunderstanding' upset a lot of people, with many believing 26 year old Nella Rose was in the wrong.

However, this upset quickly turned into a pretty nasty internet frenzy against Nella, with some very harsh comments and mean wishes. The campmate, who was second to leave the jungle due to public vote, came out to a lot of hate in the real world.

The pair resolved their issues whilst in the camp and moved on much quicker than the public did. Speaking on ITV's This Morning Fred said: " All I will say is that I was very surprised of the hate for Nella when I came out. I think it is totally wrong. It's unfair and you know, not in my name."

Nella and Fred made up on the show. Picture: ITV

Their fallout came about after Nella took offence to Fred telling her he was old enough to be her father. The social media star, whose father passed away in 2020, was upset by his comments and confronted him over them.

For a while things in the camp were tense between the two stars but after taking on a Bushtucker trail together, they soon quashed their issues and camp was much more harmonious.

Fred described the jungle experience as "like a pressure cooker", explaining why he understood how Nella might take what he said the wrong way.

Nella Rose gets offended after Fred makes comment on I'm A Celeb

When Nella spoke on the issue she described it as a "big fat misunderstanding" to ITV's Rylan Clark and Emma Willis. She explained that her and Fred are cool now, saying: "I don't know why everyone is still crying over it."

Mirroring what Fred had said, the ex-campmate told them: "Obviously being inside the jungle, all events are intensified."

