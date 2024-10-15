Busted vs McFly Tour 2025 - Tickets, presale, venues, dates & more

Busted vs McFly Tour 2025 - Tickets, presale, venues, dates & more.

Busted and McFly are about to host the biggest battle of the bands, and we've got all the details on how to be there.

Pop rock legends Busted crashed McFly’s sold out 21st birthday headline show at the O2 Arena, London to announce they will be going head-to-head on tour together in 2025!

The two mega British bands both formed over 20 years ago and are known for hits like McFly's 'Five Colours In Her Hair' and Busted's 'What I Go To School For'.

The 'Busted vs McFly Tour' will see the two iconic groups visit some of the UK’s biggest and best venues. Kicking off the tour in Birmingham at the BP Pulse Live Arena on 16th September 2025 and then wrapping up at Belfast’s SSE Arena on 21st October 2025.

McBusted no more, announcing the tour they said: "Every saga has an ending. BUSTED VS McFLY Tour 2025. The ultimate battle of the bands. Tickets on sale 9am Friday 18th October, sign up now for presale access. Are you in?"

Busted vs. McFly. Picture: Press

How to get tickets for Busted vs. McFly Tour:

General sale tickets go on sale here on Friday 18th October at 9am BST.

Artist presale goes live Wednesday 16th October at 9am BST here.

Tour dates and venues for Busted vs. McFly Tour:

Tuesday, 16 September 2025 – BP Pulse Live – Birmingham

– BP Pulse Live – Birmingham Friday, 19 September 2025 - OVO Arena Wembley – London

- OVO Arena Wembley – London Saturday, 20 September 2025 - The O2 – London

- The O2 – London Tuesday, 23 September 2025 - Utilita Arena – Cardiff

- Utilita Arena – Cardiff Friday, 26 September 2025 - Utilita Arena - Sheffield

- Utilita Arena - Sheffield Saturday, 27 September 2025 - First Direct Arena – Leeds

- First Direct Arena – Leeds Tuesday, 30 September 2025 - P&J Live - Aberdeen

- P&J Live - Aberdeen Thursday, 2 October 2025 - OVO Hydro - Glasgow

- OVO Hydro - Glasgow Tuesday, 7 October 2025 - M&S Bank Arena - Liverpool

- M&S Bank Arena - Liverpool Friday, 10 October 2025 - Utilita Arena - Newcastle

- Utilita Arena - Newcastle Tuesday, 14 October 2025 - Motorpoint Arena - Nottingham

- Motorpoint Arena - Nottingham Friday, 17 October 2025 - AO Arena - Manchester

- AO Arena - Manchester Monday, 20 October 2025 - 3Arena - Dublin

- 3Arena - Dublin Tuesday, 21 October 2025 - SSE Arena - Belfast

Get 'Busted vs McFly Tour' 2025 tickets here.