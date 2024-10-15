On Air Now
15 October 2024
Busted and McFly are about to host the biggest battle of the bands, and we've got all the details on how to be there.
Pop rock legends Busted crashed McFly’s sold out 21st birthday headline show at the O2 Arena, London to announce they will be going head-to-head on tour together in 2025!
The two mega British bands both formed over 20 years ago and are known for hits like McFly's 'Five Colours In Her Hair' and Busted's 'What I Go To School For'.
The 'Busted vs McFly Tour' will see the two iconic groups visit some of the UK’s biggest and best venues. Kicking off the tour in Birmingham at the BP Pulse Live Arena on 16th September 2025 and then wrapping up at Belfast’s SSE Arena on 21st October 2025.
McBusted no more, announcing the tour they said: "Every saga has an ending. BUSTED VS McFLY Tour 2025. The ultimate battle of the bands. Tickets on sale 9am Friday 18th October, sign up now for presale access. Are you in?"
General sale tickets go on sale here on Friday 18th October at 9am BST.
Artist presale goes live Wednesday 16th October at 9am BST here.
Get 'Busted vs McFly Tour' 2025 tickets here.