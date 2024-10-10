McBusted reveal how boyband collab came about

Matt Willis and Harry Judd joined Capital Breakfast. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

McFly and Busted have joined forces to become McBusted once again.

McFly’s Harry Judd and Busted’s Matt Willis joined Capital Breakfast to talk about their combined tour as McBusted, after Busted gate-crashed a McFly gig on Wednesday night and it’s clear the rivalry is ongoing between the bands, who are equally the biggest bands of our generation.

“I went to see you about 10 years ago... McBusted that was a thing!" Jordan reminisced.

Harry had a hilariously shady response on how their collab came about: "That’s was when everyone had forgotten about Matt and James and McFly pulled them back into relevancy."

And it sparked a whole lot of back and forth between the band members, with Matt joking Busted – who also include James Bourne and Charlie Simpson – 'pulled McFly out of the dead end.'

McBusted are going back on tour. Picture: Getty

He said: "I think we pulled you of out theatres into arenas. We pulled you out of the dead end, terrible toilet venues of England into arenas."

Harry chimed in: "That was massively successful because of the ‘Mc’ in ‘Busted’ and Charlie saw that, wanted back in, then you went and did some theatres I think and now they’re touring with us and we’re back in arenas."

As they continued to talk about the combined tour, Harry, who's bandmates are Tom Fletcher, Dougie Poynter and Danny Jones, said they were 'just going to see what happens'.

Matt joked: "You’ll play your one hit and we’ll come on and smash the hell out of it."

The lads then joined Chris Stark on the roof of Capital HQ for a barbecue, as Chris continues to try and sell his Global’s Make Some Noise merch, a Capital Breakfast apron.