Love Is Blind UK's Matt And Emma Willis On What Goes Down Behind The Scenes

15 August 2024, 08:30

Matt and Emma Willis shared some BTS from Love is Blind UK
Matt and Emma Willis shared some BTS from Love is Blind UK. Picture: Getty/Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Love is Blind UK hosts Matt and Emma Willis joined Capital Breakfast to spill behind-the-scenes action from the hit dating show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Matt and Emma Willis are the hosts of the new UK edition of Love is Blind, having been married for 16 years the couple got to front the show that sees people date from behind a wall before getting engaged having never physically met.

As they joined Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, the couple revealed a little insight into what they got to see from behind the scenes, including listening in to the contestants like Benaiah, Sam and Nicole as they got to know each other.

Emma said: “So we had our first bit of filming with them where we met them and sent them into the pods where we filmed in Stockholm and they [producers] said, ‘do you want to come and watch them go into the pods and start chatting for the first time?’ And we said, ‘yeh it would be really nice but we booked lunch’, we were gonna have a little day date because we’d never been to Stockholm before.

“So we said we’d watch a couple… literally two hours later…! It was a wall full of screens and they gave us this little button and we could just push a button and go to a different pod and listen to what they were saying. And I was going, ‘Matt, Matt look at them, look at them!’ It was brilliant!”

Matt and Emma Willis joined Capital Breakfast
Matt and Emma Willis joined Capital Breakfast. Picture: Global

Matt added: “I started to match everyone up in my head, I was like, ‘this isn’t gonna work but I think she’s gonna work with him and he’s gonna work with her.’ None of mine worked, I was so off the mark.”

Asked by Chris Stark if they’re secretly rooting for some couples not to work out, Emma confirmed that’s definitely something we’ll see.

She said: “Yes it can be great telly if it doesn’t work out, but that’s in there too, right. But some of them are going to work, hopefully, and some of them aren’t... hopefully – for telly purposes. But you don’t want to get involved in it if it’s just for the sake of doing it.”

Matt and Emma Willis host Love is Blind UK
Matt and Emma Willis host Love is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

Matt added: “And you genuinely really like these people, you meet them and you want them to do well. Sone of them were really sweet and you’re like, ‘come on fall, in love, go for it!’”

Love is Blind UK is streaming on Netflix now.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Meet Love Is Blind UK's Nicole

Who Is Nicole From Love Is Blind UK? Her Age, Job, Instagram, Previous TV Shows & More

Love is Blind UK season 1 is streaming now

Meet The Love Is Blind UK Cast Including Their Age, Instagram Accounts And More

Love is Blind UK saw six couples leave the pods together

Are Any Love Is Blind UK Couples Still Together?

The iconic spots used to film Emily In Paris season 4

Where Are The Emily In Paris Season 4 Filming Locations?

Umbrella Academy's David Castañeda was "angry" about Five and Lila romance storyline

Umbrella Academy's David Castañeda Was "Angry" About Five And Lila Romance

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have broken up

What Happened With Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury? Everything They've Said About Their Split
Neve Campbell Confirms Scream 7 Will Focus On Sidney Prescott

Neve Campbell Confirms Scream 7 Will Focus On Sidney Prescott

The Emily in Paris season 4 cast

Meet The Emily In Paris Season 4 Cast Plus The New Love Interest

Emily In Paris season 4 release time: When does it come out on Netflix?

Emily In Paris Season 4 Release Time: Here's When Part 1 Comes Out On Netflix

Molly-Mae Hague became a household name after appearing on Love Island

Molly-Mae Hague Net Worth: Inside The Love Island Star's Huge Net Worth

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits