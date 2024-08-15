Love Is Blind UK's Matt And Emma Willis On What Goes Down Behind The Scenes

Matt and Emma Willis shared some BTS from Love is Blind UK. Picture: Getty/Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Love is Blind UK hosts Matt and Emma Willis joined Capital Breakfast to spill behind-the-scenes action from the hit dating show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Matt and Emma Willis are the hosts of the new UK edition of Love is Blind, having been married for 16 years the couple got to front the show that sees people date from behind a wall before getting engaged having never physically met.

As they joined Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, the couple revealed a little insight into what they got to see from behind the scenes, including listening in to the contestants like Benaiah, Sam and Nicole as they got to know each other.

Emma said: “So we had our first bit of filming with them where we met them and sent them into the pods where we filmed in Stockholm and they [producers] said, ‘do you want to come and watch them go into the pods and start chatting for the first time?’ And we said, ‘yeh it would be really nice but we booked lunch’, we were gonna have a little day date because we’d never been to Stockholm before.

“So we said we’d watch a couple… literally two hours later…! It was a wall full of screens and they gave us this little button and we could just push a button and go to a different pod and listen to what they were saying. And I was going, ‘Matt, Matt look at them, look at them!’ It was brilliant!”

Matt and Emma Willis joined Capital Breakfast. Picture: Global

Matt added: “I started to match everyone up in my head, I was like, ‘this isn’t gonna work but I think she’s gonna work with him and he’s gonna work with her.’ None of mine worked, I was so off the mark.”

Asked by Chris Stark if they’re secretly rooting for some couples not to work out, Emma confirmed that’s definitely something we’ll see.

She said: “Yes it can be great telly if it doesn’t work out, but that’s in there too, right. But some of them are going to work, hopefully, and some of them aren’t... hopefully – for telly purposes. But you don’t want to get involved in it if it’s just for the sake of doing it.”

Matt and Emma Willis host Love is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

Matt added: “And you genuinely really like these people, you meet them and you want them to do well. Sone of them were really sweet and you’re like, ‘come on fall, in love, go for it!’”

Love is Blind UK is streaming on Netflix now.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.