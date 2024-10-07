Capital Breakfast's Merch for Money
7 October 2024, 07:30
Capital Breakfast's Jordan, Chris & Sian have made their own products for Global's Make Some Noise Day – and you can get your hands on them!
Listen to this article
Jordan, Chris & Sian are going head-to-head to raise money for Capital’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise. They’ve been tasked with coming up with their own products to sell and it’s up to YOU to decide the winner.
You can get your hands on their amazing creations from Sian’s Welby Cup, Chris' BBQ Apron and Jordan’s Phone Grip feat. Chris Stark.
Make Some Noise is changing lives across the UK, helping people, in your community to overcome life’s toughest challenges. Find out more about their work here.
SIAN – The Welby Cup £20 - SHOP NOW
Sian has an early start in the morning so to make sure she's up and ready for the day she kicks it off with a drink in her very own Welby Cup.
JORDAN – Jordan’s Phone Grip £7 - SHOP NOW
Classic Jordan, he’s left his design to the last minute! Oh well, here’s a grip for your phone with Chris Stark’s face on it…. because why not?
CHRIS – BBQC Apron £13 - SHOP NOW
The BBQ king now has his very own apron! You’ll look like a true master of the grill wearing the same apron as Chris.