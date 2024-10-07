Capital Breakfast's Merch for Money

7 October 2024, 07:30

Capital Breakfast have made their own merch for GMSN
Capital Breakfast have made their own merch for GMSN. Picture: Global

By Kathryn Knight

Capital Breakfast's Jordan, Chris & Sian have made their own products for Global's Make Some Noise Day – and you can get your hands on them!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jordan, Chris & Sian are going head-to-head to raise money for Capital’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise. They’ve been tasked with coming up with their own products to sell and it’s up to YOU to decide the winner.

You can get your hands on their amazing creations from Sian’s Welby Cup, Chris' BBQ Apron and Jordan’s Phone Grip feat. Chris Stark.

Make Some Noise is changing lives across the UK, helping people, in your community to overcome life’s toughest challenges. Find out more about their work here.

Shop Now: Merch for Money
Shop Now: Merch for Money. Picture: Global

SIAN – The Welby Cup £20 - SHOP NOW

Sian has an early start in the morning so to make sure she's up and ready for the day she kicks it off with a drink in her very own Welby Cup.

JORDAN – Jordan’s Phone Grip £7 - SHOP NOW

Classic Jordan, he’s left his design to the last minute! Oh well, here’s a grip for your phone with Chris Stark’s face on it…. because why not?

CHRIS – BBQC Apron £13 - SHOP NOW

The BBQ king now has his very own apron! You’ll look like a true master of the grill wearing the same apron as Chris.

