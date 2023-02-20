When Is Movie Night On Love Island 2023?

20 February 2023, 17:29 | Updated: 20 February 2023, 17:35

By Kathryn Knight

All the drama in the Love Island series 9 villa has fans calling for the 'Movie Night' episode, where the Islanders get to watch moments between their co-stars that they weren't involved in.

Love Island's series nine contestants are back from Casa Amor and, in some cases, reunited with their original partners but the reconciliations didn't come without drama and now viewers want to see Movie Night take place this week.

Ron Hall stayed loyal to partner Lana Jenkins during the Casa Amor stage of the show and is adamant he didn't egg on any of the other lads to crack on with the new bombshells, but viewers want to see his conversations with the boys play out on Movie Night so the girls can see what really went down.

Will Young kissed bombshell Layla Al-Momani while partner Jessie Wynter was in Casa Amor, a decision which left him in tears when Jessie returned to the main villa ready to reunite with him – and preparing to drop the L-bomb.

Love Island 2023: When Is The Final And How Long Is It On For?

Meanwhile, Tom Clare explored his spark with Lydia Karakyriakou, only to win back Samie Elishi with a poem days after she returned to the main villa.

But when is Movie Night going to happen on Love Island series 9? Here's what we know.

Movie night causes drama every year on Love Island
Movie night causes drama every year on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

When is Movie Night on Love Island?

Movie Night is usually around five or six weeks into Love Island, so we could see it take place this week (W/C 20th February) or next week (27th February).

The episode always brings plenty of drama, as the cast mates are shown antics from Casa Amor, quiet conversations and secret rendezvous.

Fans are calling for the concept to play out this week, after Ron denied encouraging the other lads to explore connections with the new bombshells.

One fan tweeted: "Ron you LITERALLY told Tom that there’s no way Samie wasn’t entertaining other boys now you gonna say you didn’t? Please show him at movie night [sic]."

Movie Night on Love Island series 7
Movie Night on Love Island series 7. Picture: ITV2

Another wrote: "Movie night will not disappoint when they show liv FORGETTING kais name on the first night in casa HUMBLE HER."

"I can’t wait for movie night, sammie saying it’s easier to ask for forgiveness than permission, ron egging tom on… im so ready," said a third.

Movie Night saw Gemma Owen and now-ex Luca Bish come to blows on series eight last year after the cast were played a clip of Billy flirting with Gemma.

And in 2021, ‘Movie Night’ saw Faye Winter and Jake Cornish come to blows after a clip was shown of Jake egging the other lads to crack on with the bombshells.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Latest Love Island News

The lowdown on Jessie Wynter

All The Details On Jessie Wynter's Time On Love Island Australia Series 2

All of Maya Jama's Love Island outfits

Here's Every Single Outfit Maya Jama Has Worn On Love Island

Love Island's Will Young in holiday trunks posing alongside his pig

Love Island Will Young: Age, Famous Instagram Account And Controversy Revealed

Molly-Mae has unveiled Bambi's nickname

Molly-Mae Hague Reveals Baby Bambi's Nickname And It's Not What You're Expecting

Love Island logo and host Maya Jama

Love Island 2023: When Is The Final And How Long Is It On For?

Hot On Capital

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have been dating since 2021

Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Complete Dating Timeline

All the details on Liam Payne's new relationship

Who Is Liam Payne's New Girlfriend Kate Cassidy?

Megan Fox and MGK are facing split rumours but are they still together?

Are Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Still Together Or Have They Split?

Get to know Jax Jones as he heads into Love Island to perform

Who Is Jax Jones? 5 Need-To-Know Facts About The DJ From His Net Worth To His Songs & Real Name
Rihanna was spotted for the first time since announcing her pregnancy

Rihanna Pictured For The First Time Since Second Pregnancy Announcement At The Super Bowl

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted kissing

Are Kendall Jenner And Bad Bunny Dating?

More Movies & TV News

All the photos from the 2023 BAFTAs

Get Your BAFTAs Fill: 23 Photos From The Red Carpet To The After-Parties

Features

All of the new characters joining You season 4

The Cast Of ‘You’ Season 4: All The New Actors & Where You’ve Seen Them Before

Lizzo has revealed her character on The Simpsons

Lizzo Unveils Her 'Simpsons' Character: The Best Celeb Cameos In The Show's History

Features

Could this be the ending to You season 4?

'You' Fans Predict A Twist Ending To Season 4 – And It's Pretty Convincing

Love Island fans are hoping a new bombshell will join the villa for Shaq

Love Island 2023: Will A New Bombshell Come In For Shaq?