When Is Movie Night On Love Island 2023?

By Kathryn Knight

All the drama in the Love Island series 9 villa has fans calling for the 'Movie Night' episode, where the Islanders get to watch moments between their co-stars that they weren't involved in.

Love Island's series nine contestants are back from Casa Amor and, in some cases, reunited with their original partners but the reconciliations didn't come without drama and now viewers want to see Movie Night take place this week.

Ron Hall stayed loyal to partner Lana Jenkins during the Casa Amor stage of the show and is adamant he didn't egg on any of the other lads to crack on with the new bombshells, but viewers want to see his conversations with the boys play out on Movie Night so the girls can see what really went down.

Will Young kissed bombshell Layla Al-Momani while partner Jessie Wynter was in Casa Amor, a decision which left him in tears when Jessie returned to the main villa ready to reunite with him – and preparing to drop the L-bomb.

Love Island 2023: When Is The Final And How Long Is It On For?

Meanwhile, Tom Clare explored his spark with Lydia Karakyriakou, only to win back Samie Elishi with a poem days after she returned to the main villa.

But when is Movie Night going to happen on Love Island series 9? Here's what we know.

Movie night causes drama every year on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

When is Movie Night on Love Island?

Movie Night is usually around five or six weeks into Love Island, so we could see it take place this week (W/C 20th February) or next week (27th February).

The episode always brings plenty of drama, as the cast mates are shown antics from Casa Amor, quiet conversations and secret rendezvous.

Fans are calling for the concept to play out this week, after Ron denied encouraging the other lads to explore connections with the new bombshells.

One fan tweeted: "Ron you LITERALLY told Tom that there’s no way Samie wasn’t entertaining other boys now you gonna say you didn’t? Please show him at movie night [sic]."

Movie Night on Love Island series 7. Picture: ITV2

Another wrote: "Movie night will not disappoint when they show liv FORGETTING kais name on the first night in casa HUMBLE HER."

"I can’t wait for movie night, sammie saying it’s easier to ask for forgiveness than permission, ron egging tom on… im so ready," said a third.

Movie Night saw Gemma Owen and now-ex Luca Bish come to blows on series eight last year after the cast were played a clip of Billy flirting with Gemma.

And in 2021, ‘Movie Night’ saw Faye Winter and Jake Cornish come to blows after a clip was shown of Jake egging the other lads to crack on with the bombshells.

