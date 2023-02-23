Love Island Fans Think Will And Jessie Could Split After Movie Night

Fans think Love Island's Jessie and Will are set for a rough patch following Movie Night's revelations.

Will Young and Jessie Wynter have been firm fan favourites during Love Island's ninth series, but fans are now convinced that their relationship may have hit the rocks.

Movie Night never ceases to cause some major drama between Islanders and this year is no different, ahead of another night of cinema revelations in the villa, fans fear that Jessie and Will could call it quits.

All The Challenges Love Island Has Axed Over The Years And Why

The couple's struggles began after Casa Amor when Will wasn't entirely loyal during the ultimate relationship test, he shared multiple kisses with bombshell Layla.

Scenes from the TikTok star's antics are to be played during the second episode of Movie Night, with the teaser hinting at heartbreak for Jessie.

Movie Night has emotions running high
Movie Night has emotions running high. Picture: ITV

Despite having buried the hatchet over Will's relationship with Layla – Will even told Jessie he loved her with an extravagant gesture afterward – it seems the footage brought the emotions back to the surface.

At the end of Wednesday's episode (February 22), Jessie shouts: "We literally just saw a f****** video of it."

Viewers think the Aussie star might have seen a painful video of Will with Layla, so they took to Twitter to share their concerns over their favourite villa romance.

Fans share their thoughts on the Will and Jessie drama
Fans share their thoughts on the Will and Jessie drama. Picture: ITV

"Anyone else think that Will and Jessie might not survive movie night," one tweet read.

Fans pointed out that the couple seemed to be rehashing the same argument post-Casa Amor and that trust has become an issue.

Another user posted: "i’m sorry but how many times are Jessie and Will gonna have the same conversation?? if she doesn’t trust him then END IT."

They theorise that this might be the end of the road for the pair as the disloyalty might have caused irreparable damage to their connection.

"Everyone’s calling Jessie insecure but Will MADE her that way?? She literally went into Casa with zero doubts and was made a fool of," another tweeted.

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2.

