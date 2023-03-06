Love Island’s Martin Reveals Brutal Comment That Caused Shaq To Break Down In Tears

Love Island's Martin claimed his comments led to Shaq breaking down in tears. Picture: ITV2

Love Island’s dumped bombshell Martin Akinola claimed that his unaired comment was the reason behind Shaq Muhammad’s breakdown after Movie Night.

Love Island’s Martin Akinola has revealed that a comment he made to Shaq Muhammad is the reason behind the latter’s emotional breakdown in the villa last week.

The dumped Casa Amor bombshell joined the Reality podcast with Will Njobvu, where he discussed his time in the villa and opened up about his love triangle with Tanya Manhenga and Shaq.

A clip from the podcast has since been going viral online after Martin admitted to saying something very brutal to Shaq after Movie Night, where he could be seen crying outside of the villa and was later consoled by bombshell Tom Clare.

Martin said he told Shaq after the tense Movie Night challenge: "On the outside out I would f**k your girls in ways you can't imagine.”

Love Island's Martin said his comment caused Shaq to cry in the villa. Picture: ITV2

However, this was cut out of the emotional scenes of Shaq breaking down outside of the villa.

Martin also went on to say that after the movies had finished, he told Shaq: "I told her she didn't love you and she didn't agree or disagree with that."

"He was crying that night and everyone thought he was crying because of the movie night, no he was crying because of what I told him,” added Martin.

Shaq was comforted by Tom after his emotional breakdown on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Love Island's Martin claims Movie Night wasn't the reason behind Shaq's breakdown. Picture: ITV2

This comes just days after Martin revealed unaired scenes between him and Claudia Fogarty as he claimed he warned her that Casey O’Gorman would turn his head days before Rosie Seabrook entered the villa.

He told host Maya Jama during Love Island’s spinoff Aftersun: "[Claudia] asked me what I think of her and Casey and I told her I see more friendship vibes with them. I don't see the sexual chemistry," Martin explained, before claiming he told Claudia he sees Casey turning his head if a new bombshell was to enter.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

