Love Island’s Martin Reveals Unaired Claudia And Casey Scene Amid Rosie Love Triangle

Love Island's Martin shared an unaired scene between him, Claudia and Casey. Picture: ITV2

By Capital FM

Dumped Love Island bombshell Martin Akinola has claimed he warned Claudia Fogarty that Casey O’Gorman would turn his head in the villa.

Love Island’s Martin Akinola has revealed he warned Claudia Fogarty that Casey O’Gorman would turn his head in unaired scenes.

The dumped islander left the villa on Sunday night during the re-coupling as Tanya Manhenga decided to couple up with her original partner Shaq Muhammad, leaving Martin to be dumped from the villa.

Love Island Fans Divided Over Jessie And Casey’s Argument

Inside Rosie Seabrook’s Life Before Love Island & Why Fans Think They Recognise Her

After leaving, he joined host Maya Jama on Love Island’s spinoff show Aftersun where he spilled the tea about what fans have missed from the villa.

He told Maya that he’d previously had a conversation about the possibility of Casey’s head turning days before Rosie Seabrook entered the villa and got caught in a love triangle with Claudia and Casey.

Love Island's Martin said he warned Claudia about Casey's head turning. Picture: ITV2

"[Claudia] asked me what I think of her and Casey and I told her I see more friendship vibes with them. I don't see the sexual chemistry," Martin explained.

“I told her that and she asked me what do I think if a bombshell comes in – would Casey switch – and I said I think so," he continued, before saying that he later pulled Casey for a chat to address his comments.

Martin added: “I pulled Casey [for a chat] and was like, 'Yeah, I said it', and he was like, 'You know what? You're right, I agree with you.”

Casey called things off with Claudia in Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Love Island's Casey has decided to stay in his new couple with Rosie. Picture: ITV2

Since then, Casey decided to stay in his new couple with Rosie, which left Claudia disappointed and in tears in recent days amid his decision.

Meanwhile, Claudia is currently coupled up with new bombshell Keanan Brand.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital