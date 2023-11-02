Who Is Mike Boateng? Love Island Games Star's Job, Instagram And Age Revealed

Mike Boateng isn't doing too bad on Love Island 2020 so far having found himself a girlfriend with Priscilla - but who is he? And did he quit his job?

Mike Boateng signed up for Love Island Games three years after first finding fame on the original show's winter format in South Africa in 2020. He even found himself a girlfriend called Priscilla, who he dated for a year and a half.

He declared his feelings to a few girls while in the villa the first time around, first hitting it off with Jess Gale before having his head turned by Leanne Amaning, followed by Sophie Piper and later on, Priscilla.

The reality star is now taking on Love Island for a second time, for Love Island Games, alongside fellow ex contestants Georgia Steel, Toby Aromolaran, Jack Fowler and loads more from series all over the world, from Australia to the USA.

But who is Mike, when was he first on Love Island and what's he up to now?

Mike Boateng on Love Island Games
Mike Boateng on Love Island Games. Picture: Peacock

How old is Mike Boateng?

Mike is 28 years old. He was born on 4th August 1995.

When he first took part on Love Island he was 24.

Where is Love Island's Mike from?

The fitness fanatic is originally from London but moved to Manchester for his career.

What does Mike Boateng do for a job?

According to reports, Mike quit his job as a police officer to appear on Love Island in 2020 and seemingly didn't go back to the force.

These days he works as a model and social media influencer, using his large Instagram following to work with brands.

Mike Boateng works as a model and social media influencer after quitting his job as a police officer in 2020. Picture: Getty

When was Mike Boateng first on Love Island?

Mike was in the first Love Island 'winter' series, season six, which was filmed in South Africa at the start of 2020 shortly before the global pandemic. He starred alongside Demi Jones, Siannise Fudge and winners Paige Turley and Finn Tapp, who have since split.

He coupled up with Jess Gale, Leanne Amaning and Sophie Piper before eventually finding love with Casa Amor bombshell Priscilla – who he broke up with a year later.

When he returned for Love Island Games in November 2023, he announced on Instagram: "ERE WE GO! Love Island Games Premiers Nov 1st on @peacock. Nothing but Drama and Action! And this time I’m making an explosive Entrance. Don’t miss it!"

Meet the islanders in the Love Island Games

Does Mike Boateng have Instagram?

Mike does have Instagram! You can follow him @michaelboateng01 where he has over 350k followers.

He uses his account to post smouldering selfies, suave outfit pics and to keep his fans updated on what he gets up to these days.

