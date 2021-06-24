Love Island’s Priscilla Anyabu And Mike Boateng Split After 15 Months Together

Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu have split. Picture: ITV2

Priscilla Anyabu and Mike Boateng have split a year and a half after meeting on Love Island’s 2020 winter series.

Priscilla Anyabu and Mike Boateng were among a short list of Love Island couples still together, but they’ve split after 15 months together.

A source close to Mike and Priscilla confirmed their break-up to MailOnline, saying they’ve broken up but are still friends.

The insider said: “Mike and Priscilla made the most out of their relationship and supported each other throughout their time post-villa and during lockdown.

Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu met on Love Island's winter edition in 2020. Picture: Getty

“But it's not worked out between them – and they've now decided they're better off as friends.”

Mike and Priscilla met on Love Island’s 2020 winter series, where co-stars Paige Turley and Finn Tapp took home the £50,000 prize.

The couple are yet to speak out on their split but Priscilla took to Instagram Stories hours after the news broke to tell her followers: “Go out and enjoy life because you never know what tomorrow holds.”

Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu grew close in the Casa Amor part of Love Island 2020. Picture: Mike Boateng/Instagram

On Love Island’s South Africa series Mike had his head turned by Priscilla who entered when the girls got sent to cast Amor.

The couples from that series still together include Callum Jones and Molly Smith, Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico, and finalists Luke T and Siannise Fudge.

