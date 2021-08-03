Exclusive

Love Island’s Jake Is ‘The Biggest Game Player’ – Claims Former Islander AJ Bunker

Jake Cornish is a 'game player' according to dumped islander AJ. Picture: ITV2

Love Island bombshell AJ Bunker shared her villa gossip with us after jetting home from Mallorca, and she’s got a theory about Jake Cornish.

Love Island star Andrea-Jane was dumped from the villa after just a few days, but she’s been keeping an eye on the islanders’ antics since she left.

The model didn’t get off to a welcoming start with fellow contestant Jake Cornish, who pied her in a game of ‘Snog, Marry, Pie’ just because he “didn’t really know her”, and after he encouraged the boys to crack on with the new girls in Casa Amor, it’s not just viewers calling out his actions.

In a chat with Capital, AJ called Jake “a game player,” branding his actions “shady”.

Jake Cornish egged on the lads in Casa Amor to get to know the new girls. Picture: ITV2

When we quizzed her about how he egged on the likes of Liam Reardon and Tyler Cruickshank in Casa Amor, AJ said: “I definitely think he’s game playing. That’s a game player right there, it’s very shady.

“He was the one egging it on being like, ‘boys you’re on holiday, you’ve got to do what you wanna do, you’ve got to get to know the girls.’ And now he’s come back and trying to fix things and trying to be this good guy.”

AJ said she’s hoping Jake’s girlfriend Liberty Poole finds out what her boyfriend’s been saying to the other lads.

She added: “I’m hoping somehow it comes out and Lib finds out he did this, because Jake is pretty much the reason all these girls are upset because he was definitely egging it on.”

Jake Cornish encouraged the boys to get to know the Casa Amor girls. Picture: ITV2

Millie Court, Kaz Kamwi and Abigail Rawlings were all left heartbroken when their partners returned from Casa Amor.

Details of Liam’s brief fling with Lillie Haynes left Millie in tears, Kaz was upset to see partner Tyler had re-coupled and Abigail was stood alone when Toby walked in with Mary Bedford.

On Millie and Liam’s situation, AJ said she reckons the fashion buyer will forgive her partner despite ending things the day after he returned from Casa Amor.

Liam Reardon got to know Lillie Haynes in Casa Amor – and kissed her. Picture: ITV2

Millie Court was left upset after Liam Reardon's Casa Amor antics were revealed. Picture: ITV2

AJ added: “It looks like she’s swaying that way. I really hope she doesn’t because can you trust a guy after he does something like that? But I think when she got that letter…”

