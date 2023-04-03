Strictly Come Dancing’s Neil Jones And Love Island’s Chyna Mills Expecting First Baby

Neil Jones and Chyna Mills are expecting their first baby. Picture: Chyna Mills/Instagram / Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island 2022 star Chyna Mills is pregnant with boyfriend Neil Jones – and they’re engaged!

Chyna Mills, 24, was a Casa Amor bombshell on Love Island series eight last year where she left as a single lady, but eight months on and the TV star’s life has changed in every way after she met Strictly Come Dancing professional Neil Jones, 40.

Announcing their exciting news this weekend, Chyna and Neil revealed they’re expecting their first baby together and that they’re engaged!

Chyna and Neil met just a few weeks after she left Love Island and they’ve been going strong ever since.

Chyna Mills and Neil Jones met after she left Love Island. Picture: Getty

The Strictly pro told Hello! magazine he’d been planning to pop the question before they discovered Chyna was pregnant and he got down on one knee during a luxury holiday to Bali.

Sharing the proposal with the publication, Chyna recalled: “At first, I thought he was joking because we play jokes on each other all the time. Then Neil was like: 'Chyna, so is it a "yes" or "no"?' because a few minutes had passed and he was still on one knee. I was like: 'Yeah!'"

The couple are planning to get married once their baby has arrived so that they can be a complete family on the day of their nuptials.

Nail added to the magazine: “We thought it would be cute if the baby can be walking around at the wedding.”

The TV stars met after Chyna left Love Island in July last year and after Neil had messaged her on Instagram when she caught his eye on the show.

They met in real life when they attended the same party and started dating not long after.

At the end of 2022, Chyna wrote in a round-up post on Instagram: “I didn’t find love in the villa but I definitely found it on the outside so thank you @loveisland.”

