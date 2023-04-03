Strictly Come Dancing’s Neil Jones And Love Island’s Chyna Mills Expecting First Baby

3 April 2023, 10:53

Neil Jones and Chyna Mills are expecting their first baby
Neil Jones and Chyna Mills are expecting their first baby. Picture: Chyna Mills/Instagram / Alamy

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island 2022 star Chyna Mills is pregnant with boyfriend Neil Jones – and they’re engaged!

Chyna Mills, 24, was a Casa Amor bombshell on Love Island series eight last year where she left as a single lady, but eight months on and the TV star’s life has changed in every way after she met Strictly Come Dancing professional Neil Jones, 40.

Announcing their exciting news this weekend, Chyna and Neil revealed they’re expecting their first baby together and that they’re engaged!

Love Island’s Claudia And Casey Reignite Dating Rumours Days After Insisting They Weren’t An Item

Chyna and Neil met just a few weeks after she left Love Island and they’ve been going strong ever since.

Chyna Mills and Neil Jones met after she left Love Island
Chyna Mills and Neil Jones met after she left Love Island. Picture: Getty

The Strictly pro told Hello! magazine he’d been planning to pop the question before they discovered Chyna was pregnant and he got down on one knee during a luxury holiday to Bali.

Sharing the proposal with the publication, Chyna recalled: “At first, I thought he was joking because we play jokes on each other all the time. Then Neil was like: 'Chyna, so is it a "yes" or "no"?' because a few minutes had passed and he was still on one knee. I was like: 'Yeah!'"

The couple are planning to get married once their baby has arrived so that they can be a complete family on the day of their nuptials.

Nail added to the magazine: “We thought it would be cute if the baby can be walking around at the wedding.”

The TV stars met after Chyna left Love Island in July last year and after Neil had messaged her on Instagram when she caught his eye on the show.

They met in real life when they attended the same party and started dating not long after.

At the end of 2022, Chyna wrote in a round-up post on Instagram: “I didn’t find love in the villa but I definitely found it on the outside so thank you @loveisland.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Every time Rihanna's baby boy's photos had us in awe

All The Photos Of Rihanna And A$AP Rocky’s Baby Boy That Will Melt Your Heart

All of Taylor's acoustic numbers on tour

All Of The Surprise Acoustic Songs Taylor Swift Has Performed On Tour So Far

Lewis Capaldi is official with his girlfriend

Who Is Lewis Capaldi's Girlfriend Ellie MacDowell?

All the info on After Everything including cast, release date and what it's about

After Everything: The Lowdown On After 5 Including Cast, Release Date & Plot

All of the celebs attending Taylor Swift's tour

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Is A Celebrity Hot-Spot: All The Famous Faces Seen At Her Shows

Drake sampled Kim Kardashian discussing her Kanye West divorce in his new track 'Rescue Me'

Drake Samples Kim Kardashian Talking About Kanye West Divorce In Unreleased Song

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star