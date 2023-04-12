Love Island’s Millie Court And Liam Reardon Are ‘Back Together’ Nine Months After Split

12 April 2023, 10:06 | Updated: 12 April 2023, 11:31

Love Island's Millie and Liam are reportedly dating again
Love Island's Millie and Liam are reportedly dating again. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Millie Court and Liam Reardon have reconciled their romance less than a year after ending their relationship, according to reports.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Just nine months after Love Island 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon split, the reality stars have rekindled their romance.

The pair ended their relationship in July 2022 after a year together and now appear to be enjoying a secret romance after being spotted over the Easter break.

Millie Court Confirms New Secret Boyfriend After Liam Reardon Split

Love Island’s Millie Court Fuels Dating Rumours With Gogglebox’s George Baggs

According to MailOnline, Millie, 26, and Liam, 23, spent the Bank Holiday together in the Lake District, and were even pictured picking up a takeaway pizza.

An insider said that they have been keeping their reconciliation lowkey, saying: “Millie and Liam have been talking again, but it's early days for them.”

Millie Court reveals she does have a secret boyfriend as she says public attention ruined her previous relationship

Millie Court and Liam Reardon are apparently back together nine months after their split
Millie Court and Liam Reardon are apparently back together nine months after their split. Picture: Alamy

The source continued: “They weren't expecting to get back together after their breakup was so painful for them both, but months have passed, and they still couldn't stop thinking about each other.

“Coming out of Love Island was a whirlwind and now they're just looking to take things slowly and see if they can rebuild their relationship, which may take some time.”

This comes just days after Millie confirmed she was off the market after revealing in a YouTube catch-up: “There has been a lot of rumours, I am going to confirm that I am dating someone but I'm not ready to tell you guys yet.

“It's early doors and you experienced a whole full-blown, meeting someone, relationship on TV and then everything afterwards. As much as that was the best experience of my life... it is a lot when you have all eyes on you and your relationship.”

Millie Court and Liam Reardon won Love Island 2021
Millie Court and Liam Reardon won Love Island 2021. Picture: Shutterstock
Millie Court and Liam Reardon initially split in July 2022 after a year together
Millie Court and Liam Reardon initially split in July 2022 after a year together. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram

Millie’s admission came after she was romantically linked to Gogglebox star George Baggs following her appearance on his podcast Not My Bagg alongside her Love Island BFF Chloe Burrows.

The pair posted a TikTok together with George’s arm around her as they joked about a ‘first date’.

At the time Millie and Liam announced their split, they were forced to shut down cheating rumours after fans suspected that he had been unfaithful during their relationship.

However, neither of the stars are yet to address if they’re back on.

