Love Island’s Millie Court And Liam Reardon Are ‘Back Together’ Nine Months After Split

Love Island's Millie and Liam are reportedly dating again. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Millie Court and Liam Reardon have reconciled their romance less than a year after ending their relationship, according to reports.

Just nine months after Love Island 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon split, the reality stars have rekindled their romance.

The pair ended their relationship in July 2022 after a year together and now appear to be enjoying a secret romance after being spotted over the Easter break.

According to MailOnline, Millie, 26, and Liam, 23, spent the Bank Holiday together in the Lake District, and were even pictured picking up a takeaway pizza.

An insider said that they have been keeping their reconciliation lowkey, saying: “Millie and Liam have been talking again, but it's early days for them.”

The source continued: “They weren't expecting to get back together after their breakup was so painful for them both, but months have passed, and they still couldn't stop thinking about each other.

“Coming out of Love Island was a whirlwind and now they're just looking to take things slowly and see if they can rebuild their relationship, which may take some time.”

This comes just days after Millie confirmed she was off the market after revealing in a YouTube catch-up: “There has been a lot of rumours, I am going to confirm that I am dating someone but I'm not ready to tell you guys yet.

“It's early doors and you experienced a whole full-blown, meeting someone, relationship on TV and then everything afterwards. As much as that was the best experience of my life... it is a lot when you have all eyes on you and your relationship.”

Millie’s admission came after she was romantically linked to Gogglebox star George Baggs following her appearance on his podcast Not My Bagg alongside her Love Island BFF Chloe Burrows.

The pair posted a TikTok together with George’s arm around her as they joked about a ‘first date’.

At the time Millie and Liam announced their split, they were forced to shut down cheating rumours after fans suspected that he had been unfaithful during their relationship.

However, neither of the stars are yet to address if they’re back on.

