Love Island’s Millie Court Sparks Dating Rumours With Gogglebox Star Amid Liam Reardon Split

24 March 2023, 10:42

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island 2021 winner Millie Court has been romantically linked to a Gogglebox star nine months after splitting from Liam Reardon.

Millie Court, who won Love Island 2021 with her then-boyfriend Liam Reardon, has sparked dating rumours with Gogglebox star George Baggs.

The Essex reality star, 26, is thought to have been single since splitting from her Love Island beau in July 2022 - a year after winning the show - and now fans think she’s moved on with the 20-year-old TV star.

The pair have grown close since Millie and her former fellow islander and BFF Chloe Burrows appeared on George’s joint podcast with his brother Joe, Not My Bagg podcast.

Love Island’s Olivia Forced To Respond To Maxwell Split Rumours After Two Series 9 Couples Break Up

Millie Court has sparked dating rumours with George Baggs
Millie Court has sparked dating rumours with George Baggs. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram
Millie Court appeared on Not My Bagg podcast with Chloe Burrows
Millie Court appeared on Not My Bagg podcast with Chloe Burrows. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram

They first had fans talking after Millie shared a recent TikTok with George, where he can be seen with his arm around her as he jokes about going on their “first date”.

In a separate video, the Love Island alum was seen lip-syncing to Caity Baser’s ‘Pretty Boy’ lyrics alongside the caption: “POV: you thought you was going to have a hot girl summer but...."

Fans have since been shipping the pair, with many rushing to comment on Millie’s TikTok with George.

George Baggs and Millie Court got cosy in a recent TikTok
George Baggs and Millie Court got cosy in a recent TikTok. Picture: George Baggs/Instagram
Fans have been hoping George Baggs and Millie Court are dating
Fans have been hoping George Baggs and Millie Court are dating. Picture: Millie Court/TikTok
Millie Court and Liam Reardon split last summer after a year together
Millie Court and Liam Reardon split last summer after a year together. Picture: ITV2

One penned: “George report back we need details after,” whilst another said: “Ok but the way she looks at him says it all.”

“Sorry no why do I ship this sooooo hard,” commented another as another chimed in: “I would love this to happen ngl [sic].”

Millie and George are yet to comment on the dating speculation as of yet.

