Love Island’s Millie Court Fuels Dating Rumours With Gogglebox’s George Baggs

30 March 2023, 17:09

Millie Court has fuelled dating rumours with George Baggs
Millie Court has fuelled dating rumours with George Baggs. Picture: Getty/YouTube
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island alum Millie Court has continued to fuel romance rumours with Gogglebox star George Baggs.

Just days after Love Island 2021 star Millie Court sparked romance rumours with Gogglebox’s George Baggs, the Essex bombshell has fuelled speculation even more.

Millie appeared on George’s joint podcast Not My Bagg, with his brother Joe Baggs alongside her Love Island bestie Chloe Burrows, and their exchange has fans convinced there’s a budding romance between the two.

It all started when Chloe mentioned that she had once been blocked by a boy and tried to get his attention by emailing him instead.

Joe Baggs then joked: “Next thing is the bank transfer,” to which Chloe replied: “Yeah 1p, take me back.”

Love Island's Millie Court has fuelled those George Baggs dating rumours
Love Island's Millie Court has fuelled those George Baggs dating rumours. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram

George then questioned whether “people actually do that”, asking: “People bank transfer to get someone’s attention?”

The podcast host then patted Millie’s hand and said: “Send me your bank details later then,” to which she asked if it was because he was planning to block her.

“No but you don’t answer my WhatsApps,” said George, “We’re having a domestic already.”

They then delved into their WhatsApp messages as George read out a message from the former islander, which read: “Apparently I’m your dream girl.”

George then responded: “I think I’m in love,” before adding that Millie never responded - and the foursome were left laughing about the exchange.

Fans are questioning if George Baggs and Millie Court are dating
Fans are questioning if George Baggs and Millie Court are dating. Picture: George Baggs/Instagram
Millie's appearance on George's podcast has fans talking
Millie's appearance on George's podcast has fans talking. Picture: Millie Court/TikTok

It didn’t take long for people to rush to the comments of the video and question their relationship, with one writing: “George and Milly need to date.”

“This was very entertaining, glad you got them two on. George and Millie tho honestly [sic],” added another.

This comes after the pair got fans talking with a TikTok where George can be seen with his arm around Millie as he jokes about going on their “first date”.

However, Millie and George are yet to address the romance rumours.

