Millie Court and Liam Reardon are apparently back together. Picture: Getty

Love Island’s Millie Court and Liam Reardon are reportedly eager to work on their relationship following their reconciliation.

Love Island 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon are said to be back together just nine months after their split, and sources now say they ‘really want to make it work’.

The reality TV stars were spotted spending time together in the Lake District over the Easter break and are now said to be in the early stages of reconciling their romance.

An insider told OK! that this time around they hope to keep their romance a lot more lowkey after they dove into their relationship and new-found fame at the same time when winning Love Island two years ago.

The source said: “It is early days, they want to try again and they really want to make it work.”

Millie Court and Liam Reardon are reportedly wanting to take a step back from the limelight. Picture: Alamy

“They want to take a step back from the limelight as that’s what caused a lot of their problems before,” added the insider, “They want to keep themselves to themselves a lot more.”

Millie confirmed in a recent YouTube vlog that she was, in fact, dating someone new, but told fans she wanted to keep it secret for now as she wasn’t ready to announce it publicly yet.

She explained that the fame that came with their romance was one of the reasons their relationship broke down last year, adding: “I struggled with that a lot because it wasn’t nice when people were involved in my personal relationship. It ruined things.

“It was a big part of why my last relationship ended.”

Millie Court recently told fans she is dating someone but didn't reveal who. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram

Millie Court and Liam Reardon won Love Island in 2021. Picture: Alamy

The insider went on to say that Millie and Liam’s rekindled relationship is going from strength to strength, adding: “They’ve had time apart and Liam is proud of how far they’ve come after struggling a lot before. Millie has made the effort and sought help after she struggled with the split.

“She feels way happier about herself and Liam. They are dedicated to doing what will keep them strong and happy.”

Millie and Liam are yet to publicly confirm they’re back together.

