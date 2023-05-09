Love Island’s Millie Court And Liam Reardon Go Official With First Photo Since Reuniting

Chloe Burrows appears to accidentally confirm Millie and Liam are back together

By Kathryn Knight

Millie Court and Liam Reardon are on holiday together after secretly reuniting earlier this year.

Love Island 2021 winners Millie Court, 26, and Liam Reardon, 23, broke reality TV lovers’ hearts when they split last summer, but nine months on and the couple are back together.

While they’re yet to address their reunion themselves, Millie did confirm she’s seeing someone new while her BFF Chloe Burrows ‘accidentally’ let slip the pair have reconciled.

And this weekend the couple were seen together for the first time since getting back together, after jetting away for a romantic holiday on a cruise ship.

A fan saw the couple and asked for a selfie, uploading the snap to Instagram.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon split last year. Picture: Getty

Liam was recently asked about his relationship status by MailOnline, in which he admitted: “There’s someone in my life, yet.”

He added that he “already knew them” and was “catching up with an old friend” who he’d “been dating for now,” adding: “It’s going well.”

Millie recently told fans in a YouTube blog she was seeing someone new, but didn’t spill any more details.

However, her BFF Chloe accidentally spilled the couple were back on when she uploaded a video of the takeaway food she and Millie had ordered.

Liam Reardon and Millie Court are back together. Picture: Getty

Liam Reardon And Millie Court won Love Island 2021. Picture: Alamy

In the background, Millie is heard shouting to another room asking someone for a Coke Zero and the man who responded had a Welsh accent just like Liam’s, asking Chloe: “Chlo?” Who replied: “Yeah, go on then,” as she filmed the boxes of food.

Millie and Liam got together on Love Island series seven in 2021, going from strength to strength after they left the villa even though he’d kissed another bombshell, Lillie Haynes, while on the show.

They moved in together in Essex shortly after being crowned the Love Island winners but they split last year after just one year together.

