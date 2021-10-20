Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague ‘A Mess’ After Secretly Undergoing Endometriosis Surgery

Molly-Mae Hague secretly underwent surgery for endometriosis last month. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague underwent surgery for endometriosis just a few weeks after having a 'benign lump' removed from her breast.

Love Island 2019 star Molly-Mae Hague has kept fans updated about her string of health concerns in the past year, and her latest medical update was that she’s finally had surgery for her endometriosis.

In a new YouTube video Molly-Mae, 22, said her health ‘is not great’ and that the operation left her feeling like ‘a bit of a mess’.

“The operation was way, way harder to go through than I thought,” she told her millions of fans.

Molly-Mae Hague shared a health update with fans. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

“My recovery time was quite a bit longer than I had planned, and I was just a bit of a mess after that surgery."

She went on: “A lot of the things I’ve been talking to you guys about recently is like, my health is not great, I’ve been dealing with this, I’ve been dealing with that… But my endometriosis operation is the last thing now.”

She pleaded: “I am done, hopefully I never have to see my doctor’s surgery or the hospital that I go to for a long time! Like, please!”

Molly-Mae didn’t share any more details but promised fans a Q&A on the process at a later date.

Molly-Mae Hague promised fans she'd film an endometriosis Q&A. Picture: Getty

The NHS describes endometriosis as a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb starts to grow in other places, such as the ovaries.

The condition can be very painful and currently there’s no cure. For Molly-Mae, she discovered she had the condition after suffering extremely painful periods, with fans telling her to check for endometriosis.

Her first doctor dismissed her concerns so she sought out a specialist, who quickly diagnosed her with endometriosis.

Molly-Mae also recently underwent surgery to remove a benign lump from her breast, after noticing a lump some months prior.

