Molly-Mae Hague Begs Parents To Stop Bringing Kids To Her Home For Photos And Autographs

16 September 2022, 10:26

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague has urged the parents of her fans to stop turning up at her home to get a photo with her and her boyfriend Tommy Fury.

Molly-Mae Hague has been forced to ask the parents of fans to stop showing up at her home expecting for the former Love Island star to sign autographs and take pictures.

The 23-year-old creative director of PrettyLittleThing took to YouTube to address a situation in which the parents of young fans turned up at her house and began ringing the gate to ask for a photo with her and her boyfriend Tommy Fury.

Going on to explain the situation in the video, Molly-Mae said: “This is not me being mean, this is not me being horrible. This is not me wanting a headline that says 'Molly-Mae won't take pictures with fans.'

“But I'm just gonna say this once. If you know my address, if you know where I live, if you know where Tommy and I live, please do not come ringing the gate, please, please."

Molly-Mae Hague explained an incident in which fans' parents rang her gate to ask for pictures
Molly-Mae Hague explained an incident in which fans' parents rang her gate to ask for pictures. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram
Molly-Mae Hague urged the parents of fans to not show up unannounced at her home
Molly-Mae Hague urged the parents of fans to not show up unannounced at her home. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

The influencer went on to say: “Out in public I will take pictures until I'm blue in the face. I will literally take pictures with anybody I will never ever say no to a picture but there's a line drawn when it comes to the house.

"And if you're the parents driving your kids around on their birthdays or when they have a book that they want me to sign and you know the address and you're driving your kid round to come and see Tommy and I... I'm not sure about that.

"I have a lot to say. I'm not gonna say it, but I'm not sure about that and that's personally not a lesson that I would want to be teaching my child to let them think that that's OK with someone's personal space."

She insisted she would take pictures and sign autographs any time of day whilst she’s out, but went on to add that there are boundaries when it comes to her home.

Molly-Mae Hague urged people to not show up at her home to take pictures with her and Tommu Fury
Molly-Mae Hague urged people to not show up at her home to take pictures with her and Tommu Fury. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were targeted in a burglary last year
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were targeted in a burglary last year. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae added: “I just had an incident there where I've had parents driving their kids around to the house to think it's OK to drop their kids off on their birthday to get a picture – it makes me feel so...

“It's a very, very hard one for me because I don't want to be mean, of course I want to get a picture with someone on their birthday that's so sweet that they wanna come here on their birthday to get a picture with me but, it's just like what do I do in that situation?"

Naturally, the former reality star’s concern for safety comes just a year after Molly-Mae and Tommy had £800,000 worth of their belongings stolen from their home in a terrifying burglary at their old house.

Fans online have since branded the ordeal ‘a breach of privacy’ and called out the parents of the children who have encouraged the boundary that was crossed.

