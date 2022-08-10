Molly-Mae Hague Shares First Look At Complete Wardrobe Transformation At £4Million Home

10 August 2022, 13:07

Molly-Mae Hague has shared a glimpse inside her new wardrobe transformation
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague has completely revamped her wardrobe as part of her home renovations inside her stunning Cheshire home.

Molly-Mae Hague has treated fans to a sneak-peek at her new wardrobe renovations as the PLT creative director has been transforming her £4million home.

The former Love Island star purchased her dream home with boyfriend Tommy Fury earlier this year and only recently moved in following a string of renovations within the lavish Cheshire property.

The influencer continues to share updates with her followers about her stunning home as she regularly shares glimpses of each room’s decor and furniture on her home Instagram account @mollymaison - which now boasts over 1million followers!

Most recently, Molly-Mae shared a look at her newly renovated wardrobe on her personal IG account’s Stories, sharing a glimpse of her closet, which she said is ‘basically finished’.

Sharing an array of pictures of clothes lined up on hangers, she wrote: “And my wardrobe is basically finished.

"I can’t even explain how in love with it I am. Going to film a tour and have it up hopefully this weekend."

She then added: "No because it’s my dream - I feel so lucky."

After promising a tour of her new wardrobe, Molly-Mae showed fans a glimpse at the lavish details we can expect to see, adding a snap of her shelves, which showed Louis Vuitton and Yves Saint Laurent items.

“Ok that’s all… BYE,” added Molly-Mae, “See you soon on my YouTube soon hehe.”

Molly-Mae’s £4million home features six bedrooms and multiple bathrooms, so it’s safe to say fans are eager to have a look at the rest of the upcoming renovations!

