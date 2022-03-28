Molly-Mae Hague Shares Before And After Pictures Of Home Renovation Plans

28 March 2022, 13:55

Molly-Mae Hague has plans to completely change her new home's interior
Molly-Mae Hague has plans to completely change her new home's interior. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram
Fans have been divided over Molly-Mae Hague’s plans to renovate her home as she shares the transformation in pictures.

Molly-Mae Hague revealed some exciting news with fans last week, announcing she’s finally found her dream home with boyfriend Tommy Fury.

The 23-year-old explained in a YouTube video that she has a number of renovation plans in the works before she plans to fully move in, in May.

However, the former Love Islander revealed she’s spending a lot of time at her new home while her interior gets changed around.

Molly-Mae has been sharing before and after pictures of her stunning £4million Cheshire home to her new home Instagram account @mollymaison_, showing what the renovation plans will look like.

However, fans have been very invested in her existing interior designs, which boast a stunning green decor and people can hardly believe she’s revamping her home to match new all-white plans.

Molly-Mae’s bathroom wall is already covered in beautiful emerald green tiles, which she plans to change for all white and silver tiles, and fans have been reacting to he change on Twitter.

One person tweeted: “Breaks my heart that Molly Mae’s new house has the most beautiful green tiles and she’s going to rip it out for them white ones."

A second fan shared: “Interior décor trends are so sterile these days. I love the green tiles!"

"I hate how everything has to be boring white nowadays,” a third added.

Of course, a lot of her followers supported her, insisting that since it’s her house, it’s obviously her decision to design her home accordingly.

Plans of Molly-Mae’s green guest room being ripped out to be turned into an all-white dressing room has gathered a similar reaction online.

Fans are, of course, keen to keep up with the PLT creative director’s renovation journey as her home Instagram account has already amassed a whopping 840,000 followers in a matter of days!

