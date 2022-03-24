Molly-Mae Hague Fans Left Divided After Revealing Renovation Plans At £4 Million Home

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague recently moved into her stunning new home in Cheshire and fans can’t believe just how many renovations are in her plans.

Molly-Mae Hague announced just a few days ago that she and her boyfriend Tommy Fury have finally found their dream home!

Taking to Instagram to share the amazing news alongside some snaps of the property, Molly-Mae revealed she’s even taking her whopping 6.2million Instagram followers on her journey to renovate her new home.

The former Love Island star created a separate Instagram account named @mollymaison_, where she’s set to share all of the transformed rooms and updates about her new home.

However, Molly-Mae’s renovation plans have sent fans into meltdown after sharing glimpses of her stunning new £4million Cheshire home, which is already beautifully decorated with lavish interiors.

Molly-Mae Hague revealed her renovation plans for her new home. Picture: @mollymaison_/Instagram

Molly-Mae revealed her stunning guest bedroom is getting ripped out. Picture: @mollymaison_/Instagram

On her home account, the Pretty Little Thing creative director shared photos of her stunning olive and gold guest bedroom, which she explained will sadly be ripped out to make room for her new dressing room.

She wrote: “I can’t explain how calm this guest bedroom makes me feel…. I’m really going to miss it as it’s being turned into my dressing room very soon!

“The transformation is going to be huge, I’m so excited. I’m 100% going to replicate this colour paint and the light fixtures in another bedroom as this room just has the most relaxed feel to it.”

Molly-Mae shared her plans for her new dressing room. Picture: @mollymaison_/Instagram

Molly-Mae recently purchased a £4million home in Cheshire with Tommy Fury. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

The 22-year-old went on to share plans for her spacious walk-in wardrobe featuring marble floors and even a large seating area in the middle of the room.

Reacting to the changes, one fan commented: “BRB my soul is crying at the fact this green is going, can’t wait to see the finished result!”

Others chimed in that they can’t wait to see the results - which isn’t surprising as Molly-Mae’s new home account has already amassed almost 1million followers in a matter of days!

