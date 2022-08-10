Love Island’s Maura Higgins Says She Was Sexually Assaulted In A Taxi After A Night Out

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island star Maura Higgins has opened up on being sexually assaulted while in a taxi.

Maura Higgins spoke out for the first time about her experience of sexual assault after she fell asleep in the back of a taxi after all her friends had been dropped home.

The Love Island 2019 star said during an Instagram Q&A she’d had ‘a few bad experiences with men’ and had an even worse experience she wasn’t ready to talk about.

The incident in the taxi was ‘years ago’ when she was still living in Ireland.

Maura Higgins opened up about being sexually assaulted. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram

Maura Higgins has become a household name since Love Island. Picture: Getty

*Warning: potentially triggering content ahead*

The 31-year-old explained she woke to find ‘his hand right up my skirt’ and that she ‘sobered up so quick’.

She also managed to remember his taxi number.

Maura was responding to fans’ questions during a walk after posting an ‘ask me anything’ session with her followers.

And after being asked about her bad experiences she said she’s not ready to talk about ‘the worst one.’

“The worst one I’ve never ever, ever opened up to any of you about, I don’t even think I’m ready yet. It was like probably one of the scariest things that ever happened to me,” the TV star said before detailing the traumatic incident in the taxi.

Maura didn’t share any more details on what happened.

She also confirmed she’s still single, joking she ‘may as well go into Love Island again.’

The social media star found fame on Love Island in 2019 alongside now-BFF Molly-Mae Hague.

She entered as a bombshell and has ever since been described as the ‘best bombshell ever’.

