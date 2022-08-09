Exclusive

Here's What Noah Schnapp Said To Ekin-Su Culculoglu In Her DMs

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island star Ekin-Su Culculoglu shared with us the adorable messages Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp sent her after she and Davide Sanclimenti won the series.

Days after Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti won Love Island series 8, Noah Schnapp spilled he privately messaged the reality TV icon.

During a chat with Stranger Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown on Instagram Live, Noah admitted he DM’d Ekin after their big win and also had a FaceTime with her.

After she joined Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay we got to speak to the villa king and queen themselves, so naturally we asked Ekin about her chat with Noah.

Noah Schnapp is a Love Island fan. Picture: Alamy

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti won Love Island 2022. Picture: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu/Instagram

She said the 17-year-old congratulated her and Davide and also said he was a huge fan of them both.

Ekin-Su told us: “He was just congratulating me and literally saying he’s a fan. He just asked how it’s going, am I sad to leave the villa, and said he was a big fan and I said ‘mate, I’m a big fan of you too.’”

Noah’s pal Millie was shocked when he admitted he’d messaged the Love Island star, doing her best Davide impression with the now-iconic phrase: “You are a liar!”

We also grilled the couple on how they plan to spend their £50k prize money and they have big plans, with Ekin-Su saying, “probably a holiday” while Davide has plans for a big shopping spree so he can get new clothes and a fancy watch.

The duo said they’ve got ‘loads of exciting projects’ in the pipeline and that they want to move in together soon.

While Ekin has her eye on Chigwell, Davide said he’d like them to live in London, with his girlfriend reminding him Chigwell isn’t far from the City.

Davide and Ekin-Su won Love Island after eight weeks of getting to know each other, capturing the hearts of the nation as well as each other’s.

