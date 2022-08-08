WATCH: Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp & Love Island’s Ekin-Su Are BFFs Now

By Kathryn Knight

Stranger Things’ Upside Down and the Love Island villa just had the crossover no one saw coming.

Noah Schnapp – who plays Will in Stranger Things – spilled this weekend he video-called Love Island 2022 star Ekin-Su Culculoglu, who won the show with Davide Sanclimenti just days before.

During an Instagram live with long-term BFF and co-star Millie Bobby Brown, Noah said: “Wait also I DM’d Ekin-Su and she answered me.”

Millie, visibly shocked, said: “She did!?” And he replied: “Yeah, we video called each other.”

Millie Bobby Brown was shocked when Noah Schnapp revealed he DM'd and video-called Ekin-Su. Picture: Florence by Mills/Instagram

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has become friends with Ekin-Su Culculoglu. Picture: Getty

The Eleven actress went on to do her best Davide impression of his hilarious line: “You are a liar, an actress!”

Noah’s been a fan of the Love Island star for weeks as she became a series 8 icon, commenting on one of her Instagram posts revealing her and Davide as the winners of the show.

“Yes!!!!” He wrote on their photo.

Fans can’t get over the unexpected interaction, with one replying to the video: “Oh my god when worlds collide.”

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti won Love Island. Picture: Shutterstock

“Crossover of the century,” another replied.

“Love that they watch Love Island,” said a third.

Another fan currently branded Ekin-Su: “International queen.”

We just want to know what they said on their video call!

