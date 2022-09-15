Ekin-Su Culculoglu Addresses Whether She’ll Host Love Island Next Year

By Kathryn Knight

Ekin-Su Culculoglu has become a national treasure since she won Love Island series 8 with Davide Sanclimenti and fans want her to host future series.

Love Island host Laura Whitmore stepped down from the job earlier this year after finding elements of the show, including the constant flying between countries, difficult.

Since she announced her departure viewers have been speculating about who could replace her, with this year’s winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu amongst the rumours.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Ekin addressed whether she’d be up for the job.

Who Will Be The New Love Island Host? All The Presenter Favourites As Laura Whitmore Quits

She said: “I would love to take her place but I don’t think I’m ready yet. I feel like I’ve got so much going on.”

Ekin-Su addressed whether she'd host Love Island. Picture: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu/Instagram

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti won Love Island 2022. Picture: Getty

The Love Island winner added: “One day, fingers crossed!”

She even joked she and boyfriend Davide could be the first couple to host, a gig we’d love to see!

Ekin has only continued to dominate the world, landing a deal with fashion brand OhPolly and celebrating her collaboration by walking for the clothing line during their show at New York Fashion Week.

The 28-year-old was a huge hit with viewers in the villa and now fans want to see her front the next series of Love Island.

Laura quit the ITV2 dating series after the latest one wrapped, saying “there are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed.”

As well as Ekin-Su, ex contestant Maura Higgins’ name is in the ring, alongside TV host Maya Jada and presenter AJ Odudu.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital