Ekin-Su Culculoglu Addresses Whether She’ll Host Love Island Next Year

15 September 2022, 12:31

By Kathryn Knight

Ekin-Su Culculoglu has become a national treasure since she won Love Island series 8 with Davide Sanclimenti and fans want her to host future series.

Love Island host Laura Whitmore stepped down from the job earlier this year after finding elements of the show, including the constant flying between countries, difficult.

Since she announced her departure viewers have been speculating about who could replace her, with this year’s winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu amongst the rumours.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Ekin addressed whether she’d be up for the job.

Who Will Be The New Love Island Host? All The Presenter Favourites As Laura Whitmore Quits

She said: “I would love to take her place but I don’t think I’m ready yet. I feel like I’ve got so much going on.”

Ekin-Su addressed whether she'd host Love Island
Ekin-Su addressed whether she'd host Love Island. Picture: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu/Instagram
Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti won Love Island 2022
Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti won Love Island 2022. Picture: Getty

The Love Island winner added: “One day, fingers crossed!”

She even joked she and boyfriend Davide could be the first couple to host, a gig we’d love to see!

Ekin has only continued to dominate the world, landing a deal with fashion brand OhPolly and celebrating her collaboration by walking for the clothing line during their show at New York Fashion Week.

The 28-year-old was a huge hit with viewers in the villa and now fans want to see her front the next series of Love Island.

Laura quit the ITV2 dating series after the latest one wrapped, saying “there are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed.”

As well as Ekin-Su, ex contestant Maura Higgins’ name is in the ring, alongside TV host Maya Jada and presenter AJ Odudu.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Kate Middleton paid tribute to the Queen with her brooch

Kate Middleton’s Subtle Tribute To The Queen At London Service

Anne Hathaway recreating Andy Sachs' Devil Wears Prada look is the best thing you'll see today

Anne Hathaway Channels Her Iconic Devil Wears Prada Character During New York Fashion Week

Zac Efron has explained his chin surgery

Zac Efron's Chin Injury And Plastic Surgery Explained

Could Taylor Swift be re-releasing her debut album?

Taylor Swift Fans Think They've Unearthed Two Taylor's Version Debut Tracks

Kourtney Kardashian spoke about her household rules with junk food

Kourtney Kardashian ‘Banned’ Son Mason Disick From Eating French Fries & The Internet Is Divided

Where the Love Islanders from series 8 are now and what they're doing

What The Love Island 2022 Cast Are Doing Now: From Lucrative Deals To New Homes

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star