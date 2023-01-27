Has Molly-Mae Given Birth? Announcement 'Spoiled' By YouTuber Jake Paul

Fans think Molly-Mae has given birth to her daughter. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague fans are wondering whether she's given birth to her first baby.

Molly-Mae Hague made it no secret her due date was the end of January, and now fans reckon she may have given birth after remaining unusually quiet on Instagram and a potential slip-up from YouTuber Jake Paul.

Jake Paul has wanted to meet Molly-Mae's boxer boyfriend Tommy Fury in the ring for quite some time and after multiple matches which have fallen through, it seems Jake has outed Molly-Mae and Tommy's baby announcement while confirming he'll finally fight Tommy in February.

Tommy and Jake will fight on 26th February in Saudi Arabia.

Taking to Twitter on Friday 27th January, Jake wrote: "Tommy has no excuses now…Baby’s born. Money’s massive. Immigration no issue. Tyson promises he & Papa will make Tommy retire from boxing & change his last name if he can’t beat the YouTuber. Tmw I’m coming to London to look at all 3 Fury’s in the eye & shake on that promise [sic]."

Molly-Mae's last post on Instagram was 20th January. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

Tommy has no excuses now…Baby’s born. Money’s massive. Immigration no issue.



Tyson promises he & Papa will make Tommy retire from boxing & change his last name if he can’t beat the YouTuber.



Tmw I’m coming to London to look at all 3 Fury’s in the eye & shake on that promise. pic.twitter.com/hMBFCabMoS — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 27, 2023

Molly hasn't posted on social media in over a week, so fans are convinced her baby girl has finally arrived, but Jake Paul breaking the news was not something they expected.

"Am I right in saying Jake has announced the birth of Molly Mae & Tommy’s baby before they have?" one person tweeted.

Another wrote: "Jake Paul announcing Tommy Fury & Molly Mae child's birth before either of them could is either an unfortunate error, or a proper s***house move."

"Not Jake Paul announcing molly mae having her baby before molly mae what a p****," a third wrote on Twitter.

Jake Paul will box Tommy Fury in February. Picture: Getty

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae will become parents to a baby girl. Picture: Getty

Tommy and Jake will fight at the end of February after their match was rescheduled a handful of times, the last being due to Tommy being denied access to the US.

If her little one has arrived, Molly-Mae will no doubt confirm the news on her Instagram account, which is how she shared the news of her pregnancy back in September.

She's kept fans updated throughout her pregnancy, even posting a YouTube vlog of what she packed into her hospital bag.

