How Molly-Mae’s Whole Team Helped Pull Off Tommy Fury’s Proposal

25 July 2023, 15:01

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury are engaged

By Kathryn Knight

Molly-Mae Hague has shared more details about her engagement to Tommy Fury.

Tommy Fury proposed to Molly-Mae after four years this weekend, after meeting on Love Island in 2019 and welcoming their baby girl Bambi in January.

After their stunning engagement in Ibiza went viral Molly-Mae has shared a few more details about the adorable evening, revealing her boxer beau flew out her entire team including her glam squad and videographer.

Molly-Mae was led to believe she was heading to a brand event they’d both been invited to and even said goodbye to their daughter for the evening only to see Tommy holding the tot as he waited to ask her to marry him.

Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury's Relationship Timeline: Inside The Love Island Couple’s Journey

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are engaged
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are engaged. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Molly-Mae Hague shared more details about Tommy Fury's proposal
Molly-Mae Hague shared more details about Tommy Fury's proposal. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

In new Instagram Stories uploads Molly shared a few more photos from the occasion, writing: “Just before we were leaving for a ‘brand event’ we’d both been invited to… fake invites, fake emails, notes in the hotel room from the brand, everyone playing along so unbelievably well.

“I’ve never known a surprise to be pulled off like this. I was COMPLETELY and utterly fooled. It was only when we pulled up to the ‘event’ and Tommy jumped out of the car and ran off and I was handed a letter that I realised all was not what it seemed.”

Molly-Mae was told to walk down a hillside, where she found Tommy waiting for her with Bambi while singer Ruth Anne sang her favourite song ‘The Vow’.

‘The Vow’ was played during the final of Molly-Mae and Tommy’s Love Island journey in 2019 and it’s remained her favourite song.

Molly-Mae thought she was leaving Bambi behind for the evening only to find Tommy holding their baby girl at the proposal spot
Molly-Mae thought she was leaving Bambi behind for the evening only to find Tommy holding their baby girl at the proposal spot. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Tommy Fury proposed to Molly-Mae after four years together
Tommy Fury proposed to Molly-Mae after four years together. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly added on Instagram: “He couldn’t have made the moment any more perfect. Flying my glam team over, my videographers, my favourite singer… I just can’t get over it.”

She followed up her posts with a photo of Tommy feeding Bambi, writing: “In our little engagement bubble with our girl. I can’t wait for forever with you.”

Molly and Tommy have been together since they met on Love Island in 2019, reaching the final of the series and moving in together months later.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All the artists on the Barbie soundtrack

'Barbie The Album': All The Artists On The Soundtrack – Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj & More

TV & Film

Netflix have shared official photos from Heartstopper series 2

'Heartstopper' Season 2: Trailer, Release Date, Plot, Cast And More

TV & Film

What's on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour setlist?

Here Is Every Song On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Setlist

Features

Selena Gomez celebrated turning 31

Inside Selena Gomez’s Back-To-Back 31st Birthday Celebrations

Here's the full monologue that America Ferrera shared in the Barbie movie

America Ferrera’s Powerful ‘Barbie’ Monologue Is All Everyone Can Talk About

Zayn Malik fans think they've worked out who the mystery girl is in his upcoming music video

Who Is The Mystery Girl In Zayn Malik’s New 'Love Like This' Music Video?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star