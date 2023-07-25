How Molly-Mae’s Whole Team Helped Pull Off Tommy Fury’s Proposal

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury are engaged

By Kathryn Knight

Molly-Mae Hague has shared more details about her engagement to Tommy Fury.

Tommy Fury proposed to Molly-Mae after four years this weekend, after meeting on Love Island in 2019 and welcoming their baby girl Bambi in January.

After their stunning engagement in Ibiza went viral Molly-Mae has shared a few more details about the adorable evening, revealing her boxer beau flew out her entire team including her glam squad and videographer.

Molly-Mae was led to believe she was heading to a brand event they’d both been invited to and even said goodbye to their daughter for the evening only to see Tommy holding the tot as he waited to ask her to marry him.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are engaged. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague shared more details about Tommy Fury's proposal. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

In new Instagram Stories uploads Molly shared a few more photos from the occasion, writing: “Just before we were leaving for a ‘brand event’ we’d both been invited to… fake invites, fake emails, notes in the hotel room from the brand, everyone playing along so unbelievably well.

“I’ve never known a surprise to be pulled off like this. I was COMPLETELY and utterly fooled. It was only when we pulled up to the ‘event’ and Tommy jumped out of the car and ran off and I was handed a letter that I realised all was not what it seemed.”

Molly-Mae was told to walk down a hillside, where she found Tommy waiting for her with Bambi while singer Ruth Anne sang her favourite song ‘The Vow’.

‘The Vow’ was played during the final of Molly-Mae and Tommy’s Love Island journey in 2019 and it’s remained her favourite song.

Molly-Mae thought she was leaving Bambi behind for the evening only to find Tommy holding their baby girl at the proposal spot. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Tommy Fury proposed to Molly-Mae after four years together. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly added on Instagram: “He couldn’t have made the moment any more perfect. Flying my glam team over, my videographers, my favourite singer… I just can’t get over it.”

She followed up her posts with a photo of Tommy feeding Bambi, writing: “In our little engagement bubble with our girl. I can’t wait for forever with you.”

Molly and Tommy have been together since they met on Love Island in 2019, reaching the final of the series and moving in together months later.

