What does 'EoO' mean? Bad Bunny's spicy 'EoO' lyrics translated into English
23 January 2025, 15:08
What do Bad Bunny's 'EoO' lyrics mean in English? Read the translation here.
Bad Bunny has done it again! 'EoO' is set to be one of 2025's biggest bangers but what does it mean, and what does 'EoO' actually stand for? Here's your answer.
Alongside the emotional 'DtMF' and 'Baile Inolvidable' lyrics, as well as the nostalgic bop 'NUEVAYoL', Bad Bunny's latest tracks from his new album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS have been going massively viral on TikTok.
'EoO' in particular is doing the rounds on the app with users commenting how the bop is making them feel better about turning 30. Others are also sharing their birth years in the comments, saying how they feel the song was made for them.
But for those that don't speak Spanish, what does it all mean? Here's a breakdown of the lyrics as well as the English translation.
What does Bad Bunny's 'EoO' mean?
'EoO' itself stands for the ending syllable of "perreo", which is a term for a popular reggaeton dance. According to NBC News, it's a sexual-style dance "with erotic hip movements, and in which, when dancing in pairs, the man usually places himself behind the woman with their bodies very close together.”
The term was recently added into the Spanish-language dictionary.
'EoO' directly samples 'Perreo Baby', a song by Puerto Rican reggaeton duo Héctor & Tito with the lyrics: Perreo, baby (Sobeteo, baby)/ Tra-tra, baby (Hasta abajo, baby).
The verse that's currently going viral on TikTok sees Benito sing about partying and getting intimate with a woman who just celebrated her 30th birthday: I go down on her and she gets happy / She's glammed up and just turned 30 / After midnight, she doesn't count anything / Don't call her while she's partying if you don't want her to lie.
He then goes on to shout out his own untouchable accomplishments, singing: You're listening to the most-selling artist / That's why no one messеs with us / I feel like a boss in the 90s / I've got it rеady, come and feel it.
Read the Bad Bunny - 'EoO' lyrics English translation in full here:
INTRO
She's coming around and she never shows up alone, alo-lo-lo-lo—
She never shows up alone
All the bad boys put down their guns, pa-pa-pa-pa—
Tonight, this is what's going on-on-on-on-on (Say it)
CHORUS
Dancing perreo, baby (Grinding, baby)
Tra-tra, baby (All the way down, baby)
In the club, baby (I'll grab you, baby)
Tra-tra, baby (All the way down, baby)
Dancing perreo, baby (Grinding, baby)
Tra-tra, baby (All the way down, baby)
In the club, baby (I'll grab you, baby)
Hey (Tra-tra, baby), hey (Tra-tra, baby)
VERSE 1
I go down on her and she gets happy
She's glammed up and just turned 30
After midnight, she doesn't count anything
Don't call her while she's partying if you don't want her to lie
You're listening to the most-selling artist
That's why no one messеs with us
I feel like a boss in the 90s
I've got it rеady, come and feel it
Come on, baby, get close (Ah!), turn around
If you keep staring, you know I'm gonna kiss you
Come on, baby, get close (Ah!), turn around
If I kiss you and you grab it, then I'm taking you with me
BRIDGE
Look, damn it, don't cut the pe-pe-pe-pe-pe-pe-pe—
INTERLUDE
Baby, I know you go crazy when the beat hits you
But you're bound to remember me if you see me around
Baby, I know you go crazy when the beat hits you
But you're bound to remember me from when I gave it to you
CHORUS
Dancing perreo, baby, tra-tra, baby
In the club, baby, let's get it, baby
All the way down, baby, don't stop, baby
Naughty, baby, just you and me, baby
Dancing perreo, baby, tra-tra, baby
In the club, baby, let's get it, baby
Right here, baby, in front of your baby
I'll buy you the BMW and the AP too
VERSE 2
Hey, I'll touch you while dancing, girl, I'm testing (Come on), hey
Bring your bestie (Ooh) and we'll take both your panties down (Tra)
You've got 20 on your waiting list (Come on)
I'll paint your back, body painting (Oh!)
Lighting up the streets since my twenties
She's out hunting, she's not dating
She owns the streets every time she steps out
Girl, you're fit, I'm gonna lick those abs
She owns the streets every time she steps out
I like you 'cause you and I are the same
We always want to dance perreo, -eo
You and I are caught up in the lust
When they play perreo for us, -eo, hey
Don't talk big, fools, I don't see you here
OUTRO
You're listening to music from Puerto Rico, fool
We grew up listening to and singing this
In the housing projects, in the neighborhoods
From the 90s to the 2000s and forever
And I'm rolling with the best of all time, Tainy
I don't need to brag, you already know
Yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah
Bad Bunny, baby, Bad Bunny, baby, eh
Tainy, Tainy, Tainy, Tainy
Check out the history
