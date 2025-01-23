What does 'EoO' mean? Bad Bunny's spicy 'EoO' lyrics translated into English

23 January 2025, 15:08

What do Bad Bunny's EoO lyrics mean in English?
What do Bad Bunny's EoO lyrics mean in English? Picture: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images, Paras Griffin/Getty Images
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

What do Bad Bunny's 'EoO' lyrics mean in English? Read the translation here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bad Bunny has done it again! 'EoO' is set to be one of 2025's biggest bangers but what does it mean, and what does 'EoO' actually stand for? Here's your answer.

Alongside the emotional 'DtMF' and 'Baile Inolvidable' lyrics, as well as the nostalgic bop 'NUEVAYoL', Bad Bunny's latest tracks from his new album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS have been going massively viral on TikTok.

'EoO' in particular is doing the rounds on the app with users commenting how the bop is making them feel better about turning 30. Others are also sharing their birth years in the comments, saying how they feel the song was made for them.

But for those that don't speak Spanish, what does it all mean? Here's a breakdown of the lyrics as well as the English translation.

What does Bad Bunny's 'EoO' mean?

Bad Bunny's DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS album is going viral on TikTok
Bad Bunny's DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS album is going viral on TikTok. Picture: Rimas Entertainment

'EoO' itself stands for the ending syllable of "perreo", which is a term for a popular reggaeton dance. According to NBC News, it's a sexual-style dance "with erotic hip movements, and in which, when dancing in pairs, the man usually places himself behind the woman with their bodies very close together.”

The term was recently added into the Spanish-language dictionary.

'EoO' directly samples 'Perreo Baby', a song by Puerto Rican reggaeton duo Héctor & Tito with the lyrics: Perreo, baby (Sobeteo, baby)/ Tra-tra, baby (Hasta abajo, baby).

The verse that's currently going viral on TikTok sees Benito sing about partying and getting intimate with a woman who just celebrated her 30th birthday: I go down on her and she gets happy / She's glammed up and just turned 30 / After midnight, she doesn't count anything / Don't call her while she's partying if you don't want her to lie.

He then goes on to shout out his own untouchable accomplishments, singing: You're listening to the most-selling artist / That's why no one messеs with us / I feel like a boss in the 90s / I've got it rеady, come and feel it.

Grammy-winning Bad Bunny secured the top spot on the Billboard 200 for his latest album
Grammy-winning Bad Bunny secured the top spot on the Billboard 200 for his latest album. Picture: Getty

Read the Bad Bunny - 'EoO' lyrics English translation in full here:

INTRO
She's coming around and she never shows up alone, alo-lo-lo-lo—
She never shows up alone
All the bad boys put down their guns, pa-pa-pa-pa—
Tonight, this is what's going on-on-on-on-on (Say it)

CHORUS
Dancing perreo, baby (Grinding, baby)
Tra-tra, baby (All the way down, baby)
In the club, baby (I'll grab you, baby)
Tra-tra, baby (All the way down, baby)
Dancing perreo, baby (Grinding, baby)
Tra-tra, baby (All the way down, baby)
In the club, baby (I'll grab you, baby)
Hey (Tra-tra, baby), hey (Tra-tra, baby)

VERSE 1
I go down on her and she gets happy
She's glammed up and just turned 30
After midnight, she doesn't count anything
Don't call her while she's partying if you don't want her to lie
You're listening to the most-selling artist
That's why no one messеs with us
I feel like a boss in the 90s
I've got it rеady, come and feel it
Come on, baby, get close (Ah!), turn around
If you keep staring, you know I'm gonna kiss you
Come on, baby, get close (Ah!), turn around
If I kiss you and you grab it, then I'm taking you with me

BRIDGE
Look, damn it, don't cut the pe-pe-pe-pe-pe-pe-pe—

INTERLUDE
Baby, I know you go crazy when the beat hits you
But you're bound to remember me if you see me around
Baby, I know you go crazy when the beat hits you
But you're bound to remember me from when I gave it to you

CHORUS
Dancing perreo, baby, tra-tra, baby
In the club, baby, let's get it, baby
All the way down, baby, don't stop, baby
Naughty, baby, just you and me, baby
Dancing perreo, baby, tra-tra, baby
In the club, baby, let's get it, baby
Right here, baby, in front of your baby
I'll buy you the BMW and the AP too

VERSE 2
Hey, I'll touch you while dancing, girl, I'm testing (Come on), hey
Bring your bestie (Ooh) and we'll take both your panties down (Tra)
You've got 20 on your waiting list (Come on)
I'll paint your back, body painting (Oh!)
Lighting up the streets since my twenties
She's out hunting, she's not dating
She owns the streets every time she steps out
Girl, you're fit, I'm gonna lick those abs
She owns the streets every time she steps out
I like you 'cause you and I are the same
We always want to dance perreo, -eo
You and I are caught up in the lust
When they play perreo for us, -eo, hey
Don't talk big, fools, I don't see you here

OUTRO
You're listening to music from Puerto Rico, fool
We grew up listening to and singing this
In the housing projects, in the neighborhoods
From the 90s to the 2000s and forever
And I'm rolling with the best of all time, Tainy
I don't need to brag, you already know
Yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah
Bad Bunny, baby, Bad Bunny, baby, eh
Tainy, Tainy, Tainy, Tainy
Check out the history

Listen to Bad Bunny's 'DtMF' on the Capital Buzz playlist

Listen to Capital Buzz on Global Player here
Listen to Capital Buzz on Global Player here. Picture: Global

Read more music news here:

WATCH: We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield Interview Each Other | We Live In Time

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Here's the latest on new Lady Gaga music

Lady Gaga's 7th album - LG7 title, release date, tracklist, collabs and more

Lola Young 'Messy' lyrics meaning explained

Lola Young explains "complex" meaning behind her 'Messy' lyrics

Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga will join the LA FireAid lineup

FireAid benefit concert 2025: tickets, lineup, venue and how to watch online

Addison Rae calls out harsh backlash to her debut single 'Obsessed'

Addison Rae calls out harsh backlash to her debut single 'Obsessed'

Jade Thirlwall has revealed she was ghosted by Harry Styles after a 'secret date'

Jade Thirlwall reveals Harry Styles 'ghosted’ her after 'secret date'

Hot On Capital

What happened to Kitty's mom in XO, Kitty? Her relationship with Simon explained

What happened to Kitty's mom in XO, Kitty? Her relationship with Simon explained

TV & Film

Love Island's Ron Hall receives backlash for podcast comments

Love Island's Ron Hall receives backlash for shocking podcast clip

Love Island

Why did Island's Grace Jackson and Marcus Rashford split?

Love Island's Grace Jackson sets the record straight on 'dating' Marcus Rashford

Love Island

Is Alex Kitty's brother in XO Kitty? Here's who his parents actually are

Is Alex Kitty's brother in XO, Kitty? Here's who his birth parents actually are

TV & Film

Harriett Blackmore teases All Stars appearance

Is Love Island's Harriett Blackmore going into All Stars?

Love Island

Love Island All Stars 2025 is back causing couple dramas

Who is coupled up on Love Island All Stars 2025?

Love Island

Here's everyone who's been dumped from Love Island All Stars 2025 so far.

Who was dumped from Love Island All Stars 2025? Every islander that's left so far

Love Island

Catherine Agbaje is back for All Stars

Love Island All Stars Catherine Agbaje: Age, ex-boyfriends and what series she was on

Love Island

Is Traitors on tonight?

When is the next episode of Traitors? Here's what nights The Traitors is on

TV & Film

Fans think The Traitors' Frankie and Freddie could be mum and son

Are The Traitors' Frankie and Freddie related? The mum and son duo theory explained

TV & Film

Robert Pattinson reveals who inspired his wild Mickey 17 voice after trailer goes viral

Robert Pattinson sounds completely unrecognisable in viral Mickey 17 trailer

TV & Film

Fans of the traitors think the show gave a clue about a potential finale twist.

The Traitors fans spot ‘clue’ hinting at major finale twist

TV & Film

Justin Bieber responded to divorce rumours after unfollowing his wife Hailey on Instagram

Justin Bieber breaks silence on why he unfollowed wife Hailey amid divorce rumours

Why did Love Island's Nicole and Ciaran split?

Why did Love Island's Nicole and Ciaran split?

Love Island

Love Island's Nicole Samuel explains Ciaran Davies split

Love Island's Nicole Samuel breaks silence on Ciaran Davies split

Love Island

Why did Love Island's Kaz Crossley cut her hair short?

Why Love Island's Kaz Crossley cut her hair short

Love Island

Ekin-Su and Davide became popular with viewers because of their unconventional chemistry

Why did Love Island's Ekin-Su and Davide split?

Here's what happened between Love Island’s Casey O’Gorman and Tina Stinnes

What happened between Love Island’s Casey and Tina? Their history explained

Love Island

What happened to Ron Hall's eye?

Love Island's Ron Hall explains how he went blind in one eye

Love Island

Why did Joey and Grace end things?

What happened between Grace Jackson and Joey Essex?

Love Island

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch