Snow White slammed by little people for using CGI dwarfs instead of real actors

1 April 2025, 13:06

Snow White slammed by little people for using CGI dwarfs instead of real actors
Snow White slammed by little people for using CGI dwarfs instead of real actors. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo, Disney
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Peter Dinklage previously called out Disney for making a live-action Snow White and playing into offensive stereotypes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Disney's live-action Snow White is coming under fire over its decision not to hire little people as the dwarfs in the film.

As soon as Disney first announced that they were making a live-action Snow White, the film came under fire over how it would depict the seven dwarfs from the original animated movie. On Marc Maron's WTF podcast, Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage said: "You’re still making that fucking backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave?"

In response, Disney released a statement. They told The Hollywood Reporter: "To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production."

Ultimately, Disney opted to animate the dwarves instead of using actors but now little people are speaking out.

Watch the live-action Snow White trailer

In an interview with Sky News, comedian and model Fats Timbo criticised the film for "erasing" little people. She said: "Our representation is already small as it is - no pun intended. It's already limited. To erase that and use CGI, like we're mythical creatures or people that could be made on computers, it's disregarding us in general."

Fats added: "Let's say kids have never seen somebody that has my condition and they've seen a CGI version of me. It's going to be a bit baffling to children. It could have been a real educational piece to have actors that have the condition and give them the role they deserve."

As for how she's been treated as a little person, fat said: "I used to get made fun of all the time. [Kids would be] saying 'You're one of the dwarves from Snow White,' that kind of thing."

Fats Timbo at the London screening of One Of Them Days
Fats Timbo at the London screening of One Of Them Days. Picture: Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

While Disney opted not to cast and little people as live-action dwarves, Pirates of the Carribean star Martin Klebba does voice animated Grumpy and Harry Potter actor George Appleby plays one of the live-action seven robbers named Quigg.

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

WATCH: Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Millie Bobby Brown Gets Chaotic In ‘My Life In 20 Questions’

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Is there more episodes of Adolescence? Why the Netflix show is only 4 episodes long

Is there more episodes of Adolescence? Here's why it's only 4 episodes long

MAFS Australia's Jacqui claims she's "wealthier" than Clint despite his golf riches

MAFS Australia's Jacqui says she's "wealthier" than Clint after 'gold digger' claims

Owen Cooper "lost it" while filming season 3 and director Philip Barantini had to pull him aside

Adolescence director reveals intense moment Owen Cooper "lost it" during scene

Who's rumoured to be in the Celebrity Big Brother 2025 cast?

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 lineup - Every rumoured contestant so far revealed

MAFS Australia's Jacqui shares unedited 'rap sheet' about Ryan

Here's everything MAFS Australia's Jacqui actually wrote on her 'rap sheet' for Ryan

When does episode 4 of Molly-Mae's documentary come out?

When do the next episodes of Molly-Mae's documentary come out? Release dates confirmed

MAFS Australia's Morena claims Tony was married while on the show

Was Tony still married while on MAFS Australia? Morena's claims explained

MAFS Australia's Adrian explains truth of 'secret dinner' with Sierah

MAFS Australia's Adrian explains truth of 'secret dinner' with Sierah

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will be different to the book

The Summer I Turned Pretty author teases how season 3 will be different to the book

When is the MAFS Australia 2025 reunion and when was it filmed?

When is the MAFS Australia 2025 reunion and when was it filmed?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits