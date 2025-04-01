Gracie Abrams reveals savage 'Death Wish' lyrics are about a "mega narcissist"

Gracie Abrams reveals savage 'Death Wish' lyrics are about a "mega narcissist". Picture: Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images, Interscope

By Sam Prance

Who are Gracie Abrams' 'Death Wish' lyrics about? Here's what she's said about the song and the Paul Mescal theories.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Gracie Abrams fans assemble! She's just dropped an emotional new song but what are her 'Death Wish' lyrics about?

Gracie Abrams is no stranger to debuting songs live at shows before she officially releases them. She performed her Number 1 single 'That's So True' in May 2024 and it didn't come out until last November. As soon as Gracie Abrams debuted her song 'Death Wish' at her March 6th show at The O2 arena in London, fans begged her to release it.

Now, Gracie has answered our prayers and fans are crying over the moving meaning behind her 'Death Wish' lyrics.

What are Gracie Abrams' 'Death Wish' lyrics about?

Gracie Abrams and Taylor Swift accidentally start a fire together

In 'Death Wish', Gracie sings candidly about realising that someone she fell in love with is toxic. Gracie sings: My love, you love your time machine / Your power trips and diamond rings / The walls you built on teenage dreams / The well you dug for sinking things / Your words to kill are evergreen / So you must not feel anything at all.

In the chorus, Gracie reflects on fears that her ex could split with her at any time: But how will it end? How long will you give me? / 'Til you twist the knife with a smile while you kill me / And you ask me to dance if there's someone around / You don't look the same when I look at you now.

Gracie is more cutting in the bridge. She adds: And I used to pretend that it didn't feel evil / Your light of a million suns burns through people / And bridges and cities 'til ash covers ground / A breath of your air is a death wish.

Gracie Abrams - Death Wish (Live From The O2 Arena)

Is Gracie Abrams' 'Death Wish' about Paul Mescal?

Gracie Abrams has been linked to actor Paul Mescal since June 2024. While tabloids reported that the couple were in tears at a restaurant in January 2024, Gracie was later photographed with Paul in February and it appears that the couple are still together. As a result, it's unlikely that Gracie has written any breakup songs about Paul.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan about her relationship in February, Gracie said: "What I love about a healthy relationship is that your life doesn’t radically change. You fit into each other in a way that feels positively challenging and deeply supportive - it’s like a place to land. My current form of love feels like home no matter where I am."

In fact, before performing 'Death Wish' live in London, Gracie said: "This song is about a friend of mine who recently was dating, like, a mega narcissist. […] A sincere friend of mine was recently dating someone who kind of sucked. And I was listening to them talk about it a lot, and so this song is about that!"

So there we have it. 'Death Wish' is NOT about Paul. Move along please.

Gracie Abrams - 'Death Wish' lyrics

VERSE 1

My love, you love your time machine

Your power trips and diamond rings

The walls you built on teenage dreams

The well you dug for sinking things

Your words to kill are evergreen

So you must not feel anything at all

But how'd you get so bulletproof?

You trade your time for inside truths

Trade your time for any clue

Of what to do or not to do

Hate to say, it's nothing new

Aside from those few girls you keep around

CHORUS

But how will it end? How long will you give me?

'Til you twist the knife with a smile while you kill me

And you ask me to dance if there's someone around

You don't look the same when I look at you now

VERSE 2

Well, honey pie, you're haunting me

I fell for your faux fantasy

You poured the wine, there's poison in it

Disregard my disposition

Truth is in the subtle things

Your eggshell floor is splintering now, mm

And it freaks me out, I'm old enough

To know you as a gateway drug

You're everything I'll never be

You love to look for enemies

I'd have to bet, that's lonely

Could leave you with an empty house

CHORUS

But how will it end? How long will you give me?

'Til you twist the knife with a smile while you kill me

And you ask me to dance if there's someone around

You don't look the same when I look at you now

BRIDGE

And I used to pretend that it didn't feel evil

Your light of a million suns burns through people

And bridges and cities 'til ash covers ground

A breath of your air is a death wish

And you're forcing my hand, but I'm a drop in your ocean

I ruined your plans of some grand self-promotion

The second you figured that I figured you out

Now you look away when I look at you now

OUTRO

Oh, look at you now

Well, look at you

Look at you, mm, mm

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

Lola Young Breaks Down Every Song On 'This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.