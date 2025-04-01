Gracie Abrams reveals savage 'Death Wish' lyrics are about a "mega narcissist"
1 April 2025, 11:39
Who are Gracie Abrams' 'Death Wish' lyrics about? Here's what she's said about the song and the Paul Mescal theories.
Listen to this article
Gracie Abrams fans assemble! She's just dropped an emotional new song but what are her 'Death Wish' lyrics about?
Gracie Abrams is no stranger to debuting songs live at shows before she officially releases them. She performed her Number 1 single 'That's So True' in May 2024 and it didn't come out until last November. As soon as Gracie Abrams debuted her song 'Death Wish' at her March 6th show at The O2 arena in London, fans begged her to release it.
Now, Gracie has answered our prayers and fans are crying over the moving meaning behind her 'Death Wish' lyrics.
- Read more: Are Gracie Abrams' 'Packing It Up' lyrics about Paul Mescal? The meaning explained
- Read more: Gracie Abrams The Secret of Us Tour setlist: Every surprise song she's performed
What are Gracie Abrams' 'Death Wish' lyrics about?
Gracie Abrams and Taylor Swift accidentally start a fire together
In 'Death Wish', Gracie sings candidly about realising that someone she fell in love with is toxic. Gracie sings: My love, you love your time machine / Your power trips and diamond rings / The walls you built on teenage dreams / The well you dug for sinking things / Your words to kill are evergreen / So you must not feel anything at all.
In the chorus, Gracie reflects on fears that her ex could split with her at any time: But how will it end? How long will you give me? / 'Til you twist the knife with a smile while you kill me / And you ask me to dance if there's someone around / You don't look the same when I look at you now.
Gracie is more cutting in the bridge. She adds: And I used to pretend that it didn't feel evil / Your light of a million suns burns through people / And bridges and cities 'til ash covers ground / A breath of your air is a death wish.
Gracie Abrams - Death Wish (Live From The O2 Arena)
Is Gracie Abrams' 'Death Wish' about Paul Mescal?
Gracie Abrams has been linked to actor Paul Mescal since June 2024. While tabloids reported that the couple were in tears at a restaurant in January 2024, Gracie was later photographed with Paul in February and it appears that the couple are still together. As a result, it's unlikely that Gracie has written any breakup songs about Paul.
Speaking to Cosmopolitan about her relationship in February, Gracie said: "What I love about a healthy relationship is that your life doesn’t radically change. You fit into each other in a way that feels positively challenging and deeply supportive - it’s like a place to land. My current form of love feels like home no matter where I am."
In fact, before performing 'Death Wish' live in London, Gracie said: "This song is about a friend of mine who recently was dating, like, a mega narcissist. […] A sincere friend of mine was recently dating someone who kind of sucked. And I was listening to them talk about it a lot, and so this song is about that!"
So there we have it. 'Death Wish' is NOT about Paul. Move along please.
Gracie Abrams - 'Death Wish' lyrics
VERSE 1
My love, you love your time machine
Your power trips and diamond rings
The walls you built on teenage dreams
The well you dug for sinking things
Your words to kill are evergreen
So you must not feel anything at all
But how'd you get so bulletproof?
You trade your time for inside truths
Trade your time for any clue
Of what to do or not to do
Hate to say, it's nothing new
Aside from those few girls you keep around
CHORUS
But how will it end? How long will you give me?
'Til you twist the knife with a smile while you kill me
And you ask me to dance if there's someone around
You don't look the same when I look at you now
VERSE 2
Well, honey pie, you're haunting me
I fell for your faux fantasy
You poured the wine, there's poison in it
Disregard my disposition
Truth is in the subtle things
Your eggshell floor is splintering now, mm
And it freaks me out, I'm old enough
To know you as a gateway drug
You're everything I'll never be
You love to look for enemies
I'd have to bet, that's lonely
Could leave you with an empty house
CHORUS
But how will it end? How long will you give me?
'Til you twist the knife with a smile while you kill me
And you ask me to dance if there's someone around
You don't look the same when I look at you now
BRIDGE
And I used to pretend that it didn't feel evil
Your light of a million suns burns through people
And bridges and cities 'til ash covers ground
A breath of your air is a death wish
And you're forcing my hand, but I'm a drop in your ocean
I ruined your plans of some grand self-promotion
The second you figured that I figured you out
Now you look away when I look at you now
OUTRO
Oh, look at you now
Well, look at you
Look at you, mm, mm
Read more Capital Buzz news here:
- What are Chappell Roan's 'The Giver' lyrics about? The queer meaning explained
- Are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Bad Reviews' lyrics about Barry Keoghan? The meaning explained
- Gracie Abrams slams fan petition to replace Dora Jar as her support act on tour
- Billie Eilish responds after fan removes Blohsh logo tattoo over meaning controversy
- Gracie Abrams says no man has 'defined pop culture' like Taylor Swift
WATCH: Lola Young breaks down every song on This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway
Lola Young Breaks Down Every Song On 'This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway' | Making The Album