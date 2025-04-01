Adolescence director reveals intense moment Owen Cooper "lost it" during scene

Owen Cooper "lost it" while filming season 3 and director Philip Barantini had to pull him aside. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

"He lost it at one point and got upset because I don’t think he’s ever been that aggressive towards anybody in his life."

Newcomer Owen Cooper's role as 13-year-old accused killer Jamie Miller in Netflix's Adolescence has left everyone stunned – particularly thanks to his incredible performance in episode 3.

If you've watched the series, you'll know just how intense the two-hander between Jamie and psychologist Briony Ariston (Erin Doherty) actually is. At several points in the episode, Jamie absolutely explodes with anger in Briony's face, terrifying her in the process.

Director Philip Barantini has now revealed the moment he had to pull Owen aside and have a heart-to-heart with him after he "lost it" during filming.

Owen Cooper "lost it" while filming the intense scenes in Adolescence episode 3. Picture: Netflix

Speaking to ScreenDaily about what it was like working with newcomer Owen on such a technically complex production, the director said: "Actors have trained for most of their lives to do what Owen just does instinctively. He’d done a couple of drama classes as a hobby but he’d never really acted before."

Episode 3 ended up being filmed first because of Stephen Graham's schedule, and Barantini admits that he thought he'd have to work really hard to coach Owen and encourage a strong performance.

"I was egging him to go further [in episode three], really push it, and he lost it at one point and got upset because I don’t think he’s ever been that aggressive towards anybody in his life," he said. "I took him aside and we had a heart-to-heart. I said to him, 'What you felt in there, it’s so real. But you know it’s not you. It’s just acting. You’re special because not all actors can do that.'"

As previously mentioned, episode 3 was the first thing Owen ever filmed. He'd never stepped foot on a set before, nor had he ever had any professional acting experience.

Discussing the scene further with Tudum, Barantini said: "There were moments where I really wanted Owen to let go and really go for it, in terms of being angry [with] Erin. And that’s just not Owen. He’s a sweetheart. For him to go that dark was a challenge."

"I was like, 'You know you’re protected by me and Erin. Everyone around you has got your back'. From that moment, he was a completely different actor. It was just mind-blowing," he added.

