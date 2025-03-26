Lady Gaga The MAYHEM Ball tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

Lady Gaga The MAYHEM ball. Picture: Live Nation

By Sam Prance

Is Lady Gaga going on tour in 2025? Is she playing stadiums or arenas? Here's what we know about The MAYHEM Ball tour including cities, support acts and more.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Paws up little monsters! Lady Gaga is officially going back on tour!

Lady Gaga season is officially back in session. After breaking streaming records with her Bruno Mars collab 'Die With a Smile', the pop icon kicked off her LG7 era with 'Disease' last October. Gaga has since released her seventh album MAYHEM and dominated the charts with songs like 'Abracadabra', 'Garden of Eden' and 'How Bad Do U Wan Me'.

As a result, it's no shock that demand to witness Lady Gaga perform live is higher than ever. And the little monsters are being fed as Gaga just announced The MAYHEM ball tour. Here are all the details you need about presale codes, ticket prices, dates, cities, support acts, setlist and more.

When is Lady Gaga going on tour?

Lady Gaga teases new album

Will there be a MAYHEM Tour?

After much anticipation Lady Gaga has officially announced The MAYHEM Ball Tour and there are dates across North America, Europe, and the UK this year! Taking to X, she said: "I wasn’t planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going."

Discussing it further, she said: "We chose arenas this time to give me the opportunity to control the details of the show in a way you simply can’t in stadiums—and honestly, I can’t wait. This show is designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings MAYHEM to life exactly how I envision it."

Speaking to Elle, Gaga revealed that the Chromatica Ball completely changed her relationship with touring: "During the Chromatica Ball, that was the first time I had that much enjoyment on a tour. And it was because the focus was not entirely on the show."

She added: "I was asking, "How can I go out in the city that I'm in and be part of the local art community or see what's happening here, talk to strangers in the neighbourhood? How can I spend time with people?"'

I wasn’t planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going. It came together super quickly thanks to Arthur Fogel and the amazing team at Live Nation, who planned a global tour in just a few weeks.… pic.twitter.com/jqpPWLBOWi — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 26, 2025

Lady Gaga MAYHEM Tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country

Presales for The MAYHEM Ball tour begin Monday, March 31.

Tickets for the North American tour dates will be available starting March 31st with various presales including CITI presale and Verizon presale.

Gaga's Artist Presale will begin Wednesday, April 2nd at 12pm local time. Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale now here until Sunday, March 30 at 8am ET. The general on-sale will begin Thursday, April 3rd at 12pm local time at LiveNation.com.

And similarly, tickets for select shows in Europe will be available starting Monday, March 31st with Mastercard presales. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale for all EU/UK dates beginning Thursday, April 3rd at 12pm local time at ladygaga.com.

Lady Gaga MAYHEM Tour ticket prices: How much will the tickets be?

Ticket prices for Gaga's MAYHEM Tour are yet to be revealed. However, tickets for Gaga's 2022 Chromatical Ball Tour cost between £51.65 and £266 based on where people stood or sat. With this being three years later, tickets will likely be a little bit more expensive.

Lady Gaga Chromatica Ball Tour prices

Seated - £51.65-£167.50

- £51.65-£167.50 General Admission Standing - £85.40

- £85.40 Gold Circle - £167.50

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as more information is revealed.

Lady Gaga MAYHEM Tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

MAYHEM Tour dates: When is Lady Gaga going on tour in 2025?

Here are all The MAYHEM Ball tour dates that have been announced:

THE MAYHEM BALL NORTH AMERICA 2025 DATES:

Wed Jul 16 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Fri Jul 18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Wed Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Thu Aug 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sun Aug 31 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Mon Sep 01 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Wed Sep 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Thu Sep 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Sep 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center

THE MAYHEM BALL EUROPE/UK 2025 DATES:

Mon Sep 29 – London, UK – The O2

Tue Sep 30 – London, UK – The O2

Thu Oct 02 – London, UK – The O2

Tue Oct 07 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Sun Oct 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Mon Oct 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Sun Oct 19 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

Mon Oct 20 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

Tue Oct 28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Wed Oct 29 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Tue Nov 04 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Wed Nov 05 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Sun Nov 09 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Tue Nov 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Arena

Thu Nov 13 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Fri Nov 14 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Mon Nov 17 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Tue Nov 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Prior to The MAYHEM Ball announcement, Gaga announced one off shows in Mexico City and Rio De Janeiro as well as five nights at the National Stadium in Singapore City. Explaining why she went on to release a global tour for MAYHEM, Gaga said: "I wasn’t planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going.

"It came together super quickly thanks to Arthur Fogel and the amazing team at Live Nation, who planned a global tour in just a few weeks. We chose arenas this time to give me the opportunity to control the details of the show in a way you simply can’t in stadiums—and honestly, I can’t wait.

"This show is designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings MAYHEM to life exactly how I envision it. The MAYHEM Ball Tour is officially coming your way. See you soon, monsters."

LADY GAGA SPRING 2025 DATES:

11/04/25 - Coachella (Headline Act)

18/04/25 - Coachella (Headline Act)

26/04/25 - Mexico City, Mexico (Estadio GNP Seguros)

03/05/25 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Copacabana Beach)

18/05/25 - Singapore City, Singapore (National Stadium)

18/05/25 - Singapore City, Singapore (National Stadium)

18/05/25 - Singapore City, Singapore (National Stadium)

18/05/25 - Singapore City, Singapore (National Stadium)

18/05/25 - Singapore City, Singapore (National Stadium)

Lady Gaga announces UK The MAYHEM Ball tour dates. Picture: Live Nation

MAYHEM Tour locations: What cities will Lady Gaga play in?

Lady Gaga's The MAYHEM Ball tour includes a North American leg and a UK and Europe leg. Refer to the above section to see all of the tour dates in full but some of the main cities she is visiting include; London, Manchester, Berlin, Paris, New York, Miami and more.

MAYHEM Tour locations: What cities will Lady Gaga play in? Picture: Getty

MAYHEM Tour setlist: What songs will Lady Gaga play?

As for what Gaga will sing on the MAYHEM Tour setlist, it will likely revolve mainly around songs from the new album including 'Disease', 'Abracadabra' and 'Die with a Smile'. On top of that, Gaga tends to perform her biggest hits so expect 'Bad Romance', 'Shallow', 'Poker Face' and maybe even 'Bloody Mary' after its viral moment.

MAYHEM Tour support acts: Who will open for Lady Gaga?

No support acts for The MAYHEM Ball tour have been teased just yet. Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as we know more.

Read more music news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.