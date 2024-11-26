Rosé explains "vulnerable" meaning behind her 'Number One Girl' lyrics

26 November 2024, 11:48

Rosé 'Number One Girl' lyrics meaning explained
Rosé 'Number One Girl' lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images, Atlantic Records
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What are Rosé's 'Number One Girl' lyrics about? Here's what she's said about the song.

Rosé is back with a heartbreaking new ballad and the meaning behind her 'Number One Girl' lyrics will make you cry.

Everything's coming up Rosé right now. In October, Rosé released 'Apt.' as the lead single from her debut album 'Rosie' and it has since taken over charts all around the world. The Bruno Mars collaboration has currently been streamed over 400 million times and it's topped the charts in Australia and South Korea and gone Top 10 in the US and UK.

Now, Rosé has released the second single from her upcoming album and she's opened up about its meaning.

Rosé teaches Bruno Mars Korean

In her 'Number One Girl' lyrics, Rosé gets candid about her desire for validation and acceptance. The lines are written in way that the song can apply both to Rosé's career in the limelight and a relationship: Tell me that I'm special, tell me I look pretty / Tell me I'm a little angel, sweetheart of your city / Say what I'm dying to hear.

Alluding to the music industry, Rosé adds: Tell me I'm that new thing, tell me that I'm relevant / Tell me that I got a big heart, then back it up with evidence. Then in the chorus, Rosé states: Isn't it lonely? / I'd do anything to make you want me / I'd give it all up if you told me that I'd be / The number one girl in your eyes.

Speaking to Paper, Rosé admitted that she has a habit of doom-scrolling and obsessing over "bad comments that’s just going to get into my head." She added: "I realised how vulnerable and addicted I was to this [online] world and that craving for feeling like I wanted to be loved and understood. I hated that about myself.”

ROSÉ - number one girl (official music video)

Rosé then wrote 'Number One Girl' as a way of confronting her need for approval. She said she wanted the song to be “so disgustingly vulnerable and honest that people learn that I am a person that goes through these emotions."

Rosé ended by saying: "If anything, it's something I want to cover up. Even in interviews, I’m like nothing really fazes me, you know? But it does. Every word, every comment, it crushes me.”

Brb - listening to 'Number One Girl' on repeat and crying.

Rosé - 'Number One Girl' lyrics

VERSE 1
Tell me that I'm special, tell me I look pretty
Tell me I'm a little angel, sweetheart of your city
Say what I'm dying to hear
'Cause I'm dying to hear you

VERSE 2
Tell me I'm that new thing, tell me that I'm relevant
Tell me that I got a big heart, then back it up with evidence
I need it and I don't know why
This late at night

CHORUS
Isn't it lonely?
I'd do anything to make you want me
I'd give it all up if you told me that I'd be
The number one girl in your eyes
Your one and only
So what's it gon' take for you to want me?
I'd give it all up if you told me that I'd be
The number one girl in your eyes

VERSE 3
Tell me I'm going real big places, down to earth, so friendly
And even through all the phases, tell me you accept me
Well, that's all I'm dying to hear
Yeah, I'm dying to hear you

VERSE 4
Tell me that you need me, tell me that I'm loved
Tell me that I'm worth it, and that I'm enough
I need it and I don't know why
This late at night

CHORUS
Isn't it lonely?
I'd do anything to make you want me
I'd give it all up if you told me that I'd be
The number one girl in your eyes
Your one and only
So what's it gon' take for you to want me?
I'd give it all up if you told me that I'd be
The number one girl in your eyes

BRIDGE
The girl in your eyes, the girl in your eyes
Tell me I'm the number one girl
I'm the number one girl in your eyes
The girl in your eyes, the girl in your eyes
Tell me I'm the number one girl
I'm the number one girl in your eyes

CHORUS
Well, isn't it lonely?
I'd do anything to make you want me
I'd give it all up if you told me that I'd be
The number one girl in your eyes
Your one and only
So what's it gon' take for you to want me?
I'd give it all up if you told me that I'd be
The number one girl in your eyes
The number one girl in your eyes

