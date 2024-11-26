Rosé explains "vulnerable" meaning behind her 'Number One Girl' lyrics

What are Rosé's 'Number One Girl' lyrics about? Here's what she's said about the song.

Rosé is back with a heartbreaking new ballad and the meaning behind her 'Number One Girl' lyrics will make you cry.

Everything's coming up Rosé right now. In October, Rosé released 'Apt.' as the lead single from her debut album 'Rosie' and it has since taken over charts all around the world. The Bruno Mars collaboration has currently been streamed over 400 million times and it's topped the charts in Australia and South Korea and gone Top 10 in the US and UK.

Now, Rosé has released the second single from her upcoming album and she's opened up about its meaning.

In her 'Number One Girl' lyrics, Rosé gets candid about her desire for validation and acceptance. The lines are written in way that the song can apply both to Rosé's career in the limelight and a relationship: Tell me that I'm special, tell me I look pretty / Tell me I'm a little angel, sweetheart of your city / Say what I'm dying to hear.

Alluding to the music industry, Rosé adds: Tell me I'm that new thing, tell me that I'm relevant / Tell me that I got a big heart, then back it up with evidence. Then in the chorus, Rosé states: Isn't it lonely? / I'd do anything to make you want me / I'd give it all up if you told me that I'd be / The number one girl in your eyes.

Speaking to Paper, Rosé admitted that she has a habit of doom-scrolling and obsessing over "bad comments that’s just going to get into my head." She added: "I realised how vulnerable and addicted I was to this [online] world and that craving for feeling like I wanted to be loved and understood. I hated that about myself.”

Rosé then wrote 'Number One Girl' as a way of confronting her need for approval. She said she wanted the song to be “so disgustingly vulnerable and honest that people learn that I am a person that goes through these emotions."

Rosé ended by saying: "If anything, it's something I want to cover up. Even in interviews, I’m like nothing really fazes me, you know? But it does. Every word, every comment, it crushes me.”

Rosé - 'Number One Girl' lyrics

VERSE 1

Tell me that I'm special, tell me I look pretty

Tell me I'm a little angel, sweetheart of your city

Say what I'm dying to hear

'Cause I'm dying to hear you

VERSE 2

Tell me I'm that new thing, tell me that I'm relevant

Tell me that I got a big heart, then back it up with evidence

I need it and I don't know why

This late at night

CHORUS

Isn't it lonely?

I'd do anything to make you want me

I'd give it all up if you told me that I'd be

The number one girl in your eyes

Your one and only

So what's it gon' take for you to want me?

I'd give it all up if you told me that I'd be

The number one girl in your eyes

VERSE 3

Tell me I'm going real big places, down to earth, so friendly

And even through all the phases, tell me you accept me

Well, that's all I'm dying to hear

Yeah, I'm dying to hear you

VERSE 4

Tell me that you need me, tell me that I'm loved

Tell me that I'm worth it, and that I'm enough

I need it and I don't know why

This late at night

CHORUS

Isn't it lonely?

I'd do anything to make you want me

I'd give it all up if you told me that I'd be

The number one girl in your eyes

Your one and only

So what's it gon' take for you to want me?

I'd give it all up if you told me that I'd be

The number one girl in your eyes

BRIDGE

The girl in your eyes, the girl in your eyes

Tell me I'm the number one girl

I'm the number one girl in your eyes

The girl in your eyes, the girl in your eyes

Tell me I'm the number one girl

I'm the number one girl in your eyes

CHORUS

Well, isn't it lonely?

I'd do anything to make you want me

I'd give it all up if you told me that I'd be

The number one girl in your eyes

Your one and only

So what's it gon' take for you to want me?

I'd give it all up if you told me that I'd be

The number one girl in your eyes

The number one girl in your eyes

