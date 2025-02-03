Lady Gaga explains "resilient" meaning behind 'Abracadabra' lyrics

3 February 2025, 08:58

Lady Gaga 'Abracadabra' lyrics meaning explained
Lady Gaga 'Abracadabra' lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Interscope Records
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What are Lady Gaga's 'Abracadabra' lyrics about? Here's what she's said about the song.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lady Gaga is back in Mother Monster mode and she's now opened up about what her 'Abracadabra' lyrics are about.

Ever since Lady Gaga announced her seventh album 'MAYHEM' in January, fans have been desperate to hear what it sounds like. Containing the singles 'Disease' and 'Die with a Smile', LG7 looks set to be a huge success. In the press release, Gaga said: "The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved."

Now, Gaga has dropped the third single 'Abracadabra' with the music video premiering during a Grammys ad break. The song is Gaga in true Gaga form but what is singing about? Here's the meaning behind the song explained.

What does 'Abracadabra' mean?

Lady Gaga teases new album

"Abracadabra" is a word that magicians tend to say when performing a magic trick and Gaga uses the word to convey the magic of self-love. The song features abstract imagery reminiscent of Gaga's early work. She wails: Hold me in your heart tonight / In the magic of the dark moonlight / Save me from this empty fight / In the game of life.

In the chorus, Gaga chants: Abracadabra, amor-oo-na-na / Abracadabra, morta-ooh-ga-ga / Abracadabra, abra-oo-na-na / In her tongue she said, "Death or love tonight". Amor meaning "love" in latin and "morta" meaning death.

Explaining the meaning behind 'Abracadabra' with Elle, Gaga said: "The song is about facing the challenge of life and the challenge of the night and finding the magic in it all. When you have to face the world, the people around you, your life, your unique circumstances, your unique fabric in the world."

She added: "And when you feel challenged with really showing everybody who you are."

Lady Gaga - Abracadabra (Official Music Video)

Gaga also references a lady in red in the song's lyrics and video: Like a poem said by a lady in red / You hear the last few words of your life. Explaining who she is, Gaga said: "The lady in red is all of you that puts you to the test. Your internal monologue. 'Can you do it? Can you do it? Will you do it? Are you good enough? Can you handle it?'

Gaga continued: "In a lot of ways, the song is about dealing with that challenge to yourself and very often the world around us can reflect it back to us as well. I wanted to explore the question, 'What does it feel like to thrive and not just be surviving all the time?"

She ended by saying: "I wanted this song to be about resilience in a way the song Disease was not. That track was about inner torture and being trapped. And so with this song, I wanted to crack open what it means to persevere."

Lady Gaga - 'Abracadabra' lyrics

INTRO
Abracadabra, abracadabra
Abracadabra, abracadabra
Abracadabra, abracadabra

VERSE 1
Pay the toll to the angels
Drawing circles in the clouds
Keep your mind on the distance
When the devil turns around

PRE-CHORUS
Hold me in your heart tonight
In the magic of the dark moonlight
Save me from this empty fight
In the game of life
Like a poem said by a lady in red
You hear the last few words of your life
With a haunting dance, now you're both in a trance
It's time to cast your spell on the night

CHORUS
"Abracadabra, amor-oo-na-na
Abracadabra, morta-ooh-ga-ga
Abracadabra, abra-oo-na-na"
In her tongue she said, "Death or love tonight"

REFRAIN
Abracadabra, abracadabra
Abracadabra, abracadabra
Feel the beat under your feet, the floor's on firе
Abracadabra, abracadabra

VERSE 2
Choose the road on the wеst side
As the dust flies, watch it burn
Don't waste time on a feeling
Use your passion, no return

PRE-CHORUS
Hold me in your heart tonight
In the magic of the dark moonlight
Save me from this empty fight
In the game of life
Like a poem said by a lady in red
You hear the last few words of your life
With a haunting dance, now you're both in a trance
It's time to cast your spell on the night

CHORUS
"Abracadabra, amor-oo-na-na
Abracadabra, morta-ooh-ga-ga
Abracadabra, abra-oo-na-na"
In her tongue she said, "Death or love tonight"

REFRAIN
Abracadabra, abracadabra
Abracadabra, abracadabra
Feel the beat under your feet, the floor's on fire
Abracadabra, abracadabra

BRIDGE
Phantom of the dance floor, come to me
Sing for me a sinful melody
Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah
Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah
Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah
Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah (Rah)

CHORUS
"Abracadabra, amor-oo-na-na
Abracadabra, morta-ooh-ga-ga
Abracadabra, abra-oo-na-na"
In her tongue she said, "Death or love tonight"

Read more music news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Did Billie Eilish win any Grammys in 2025?

Did Billie Eilish win any Grammys in 2025? Here's who won in each of her categories

Sabrina Carpenter wins her very first Grammy for 'Espresso' at the 2025 Grammys

How many Grammys did Sabrina Carpenter win? Here's all her 2025 Grammy awards

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour: Tickets, prices, presale, dates, setlist and Sphere rumours

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

Did Taylor Swift win any Grammys in 2025? Here's who won each of her categories

Did Taylor Swift win any Grammys in 2025? Here's who won in each of her categories

Liam Payne honoured at the Grammys with moving 'In Memoriam' segment

Liam Payne honoured with emotional tribute in 2025 Grammys 'In Memoriam'

Hot On Capital

Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo end feud rumours at 2025 Grammys

Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo end feud rumours at 2025 Grammys

Why Scott Thomas quit Love Island All Stars

Here's why Scott Thomas quit Love Island All Stars

Love Island

Beyoncé's shock reaction to Best Country Album win is now a meme

Beyoncé's viral shock reaction to winning Best Country Album is now a meme

Why Travis Kelce is not with Taylor Swift at the Grammys 2025

Why Travis Kelce is not with Taylor Swift at the 2025 Grammys

Billie Eilish's 'Birds of a Feather' Lyrics Meaning Explained

The romantic meaning behind Billie Eilish's 'Birds of a Feather' lyrics explained

Chappell Roan 'Pink Pony Club' Lyrics Meaning Explained

Chappell Roan explains the emotional meaning behind her 'Pink Pony Club' lyrics

Everything you need to know about Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter Everything You Need To Know - From Age, Height, Boyfriend & More

Is Taylor Swift's 'T' thigh chain a sexy nod to Travis Kelce?

Is Taylor Swift's Grammys red carpet 'T' outfit a spicy nod to Travis Kelce?

Could Olivia and Louis be dating?!

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge dating timeline: How they met, how long they've dated & more
How and where to watch 2025 Grammys red carpet online

How and where to watch the 2025 Grammys red carpet online

Is Beyoncé performing at the Grammys tonight?

Is Beyoncé performing at the Grammys 2025?

Taylor Swift Grammys nominations 2025: What is she nominated for?

What Grammys is Taylor Swift nominated for? All her 2025 nominations

Is Taylor Swift presenting at the Grammys 2025?

Is Taylor Swift performing at the 2025 Grammys?

The Grammy Awards take place on 2nd February

What time does the Grammys start and how long is it on for?

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup: Full cast revealed

Love Island

All about Love Island All Stars' Scott Thomas

Love Island All Stars Scott Thomas: Age, ex-girlfriend, height and what series he was on

Love Island

How to watch the Grammys in the UK and online

How to watch the Grammys in the UK and online

Chappell Roan Good Luck, Babe! Lyrics: The Meaning Explained

Chappell Roan explains heartbreaking meaning behind 'Good Luck, Babe!' lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter 'Please Please Please' Lyrics Meaning Explained

Sabrina Carpenter explains true meaning behind her 'Please Please Please' lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter explains the real meaning behind her Espresso lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter explains real meaning behind her 'Espresso' lyrics

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch