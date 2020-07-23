Harry Styles Says He’s 'Thankful’ For One Direction And ‘Loves’ Bandmates ‘So Much’ In 10-Year Anniversary Post

23 July 2020, 15:32 | Updated: 23 July 2020, 15:36

Harry Styles shared an emotional statement on One Direction's anniversary
Harry Styles shared an emotional statement on One Direction's anniversary. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles has paid tribute to his former bandmates Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik on One Direction’s 10th anniversary.

Harry Styles has shared a super emotional post to mark One Direction’s 10-year anniversary, explaining how ‘proud’ he is of his former bandmates Niall Horan, Liam PayneLouis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, he wrote: "I’ve been struggling to put into words how grateful I am for everything that’s happened over the last ten years.

X Factor Shares One Direction Throwback Video Diaries From 2010 To Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary

"I’ve seen things and places that I’d only ever dreamt of when I was growing up.

I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and working with some of the most incredible people, and gained friendships that I know I will treasure for the rest of my life."

Harry continued: "None of this would be possible without the support you’ve given along the way. And for that, I will be forever thankful.

"I just can’t believe it’s been ten years. Thank you to our crew, our team, and everyone else who helped us along the way. To all the fans, I love you, and I thank you with all my heart.

"You did it all, and you changed everything. And finally.. to the boys, I love you so much, and I couldn’t be prouder of everything we achieved together. Here’s to ten. H."

The 'Adore You' star's post comes after Niall shared a heartfelt post dedicated to the band's anniversary.

One Direction are celebrating their 10th anniversary
One Direction are celebrating their 10th anniversary. Picture: PA

Louis also took to Twitter to say how 'proud' he is of all the 1D boys, as we mark the special day celebrating their decade-long achievements.

Fans have been excited for their 10-year anniversary for so long and have been taking to Twitter to share their excitement for how they've been be celebrating the day.

We're so proud of the boys!

