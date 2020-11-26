One Direction Reunion Odds For 2021 Are Only Getting Higher

The odds on One Direction reuniting in 2021 are already high, but have reportedly just improved even more...

People's hopes of One Direction reuniting in 2021 haven't gone anywhere as the odds on the boys getting back together have improved at betting agents, according to The Express.

Yep, the publication report the odds of Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan (Zayn Malik quit the band before their hiatus, but, who knows) at bookies, Ladbrokes, have improved.

Liam Payne Finds It Hard To Sing One Direction Songs Without His Bandmates

One Direction 2021 reunion odds have improved. Picture: Getty Images

As you guys likely knows, 2020 was the ten year anniversary celebration since the boys were formed on The X Factor and were launched into stardom practically overnight.

Fans had high hopes this milestone would be when the boys chose to get back together, whether it be for a one off performance or even a more permanent comeback.

Sadly, this wasn't the case, as they marked the occasion with heartfelt messages and throwbacks to their iconic time as a band on social media.

Harry made a rare appearance on Twitter, writing alongside a snap of the boys embracing on stage: "I’ve been struggling to put into words how grateful I am for everything that’s happened over the last ten years."

"I’ve seen things and places that I’d only ever dreamt of when I was growing up."

I’ve been struggling to put into words how grateful I am for everything that’s happened over the last ten years. I’ve seen things and places that I’d only ever dreamt of when I was growing up. pic.twitter.com/yfAv8aUpbe — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) July 23, 2020

However, 2020 was no ordinary year and the COVID-19 pandemic saw artists across the globe forced to postpone and cancel major plans, tours and performances, with practically everything being forced to go virtual.

So, it perhaps isn't so surprising they decided to skip any 10 year reunion plans they may have had after all.

Which, of course, leaves us with 2021.

Whilst none of us quite know what the future holds, either with 1D or the ongoing global pandemic, but we all remain optimistic next year can't be quite as bad as this one, right?!

So, maybe the bookmakers looking to next year as a reunion date isn't so crazy after all!

Watch this space...

> Grab Our App For The Latest One Direction News