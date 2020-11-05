Liam Payne Finds It Hard To Sing One Direction Songs Without His Bandmates

Liam Payne 'struggles' to sing 1D songs without his bandmates. Picture: Getty

Liam Payne “struggles” to sing One Direction songs without the back up of his former bandmates; Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik.

Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan have been on hiatus for five years, but they still each occasionally treat fans to the good old One Direction songs that made them all famous.

On Saturday Liam performed at a London Dungeons event but told the crowd he finds it “hard” to sing the tracks without his bandmates.

He said: "In rehearsals today I found it hard to sing the songs without the boys.

Liam Payne performed a Halloween-themed gig. Picture: Liam Payne/Instagram

"It is a struggle, but it brings back so many memories. You’ve got to love it."

Liam performed at the gig for a Halloween special, bringing some much-needed nostalgia to sing a few of the band’s biggest songs.

According to the tabloids, in his Q&A after the show he called the performance “the most weird and wonderful show I have ever done.”

“I don’t think I have ever started a show in a cage.”

One Direction went on hiatus in 2015. Picture: Getty

He was also reportedly dressed up as Captain Jack Sparrow.

As well as bringing the Halloween vibes last week, Liam has also already released a Christmas song.

The 27-year-old teamed up with TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio for 'Naughty List’.

