Liam Payne's Incredible Drawing Of Maya Henry Proves He's Fiancé Goals

Liam Payne debuts incredible sketch of Maya Henry. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @liampayne

Liam Payne has us shook with his incredible sketch of fiancé, Maya Henry, staying up late into the night to perfect his artistic creation!

Liam Payne's revealed the incredible sketch he's made of fiancé, Maya Henry, revealing he stayed up until the early hours perfecting the drawing that has resulted in fans branding him the ideal boyfriend.

Taking to Instagram in the early hours, Liam wrote:

"Had to stop, its 3am, so close to finished but I need to sleep."

"Drawing is such an escape for me but it often makes me forget the time all together."

It appears the 'Bedroom Floor' singer used a photograph of his fiancé, 20-year-old Maya, as inspiration for his drawing, which turned out insanely good!

Liam has been keeping fans updated on how his hobby is coming along, posting a detailed drawing of a skull whilst getting in the Halloween spirit and uploading a self-portrait he made of himself.

However, it is the touching sketch of his wife-to-be that has sent fans' hearts fluttering and labelling him 'that boyfriend'.

They have also been voicing their surprise at the former One Direction star's hidden talent, asking the 'Stack It Up' singer what he can't do?!

One wrote: "OMG LIAM YOURE SO TALENTED."

Another said: "What can't you do?"

Fans are shook at Liam Payne's drawing skills. Picture: Instagram @liampayne

If you're curious about other works of art by the star, he is his self-portrait, which we definitely see the resemblance of, and all in all we're just super surprised it took the singer this long to tell the world about his secret talent?!

As one fan accurately asked Liam, "draw me like one of your french girls?" and we just want to say we're next in line.

