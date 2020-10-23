Liam Payne's Incredible Drawing Of Maya Henry Proves He's Fiancé Goals

23 October 2020, 13:01

Liam Payne debuts incredible sketch of Maya Henry
Liam Payne debuts incredible sketch of Maya Henry. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @liampayne

Liam Payne has us shook with his incredible sketch of fiancé, Maya Henry, staying up late into the night to perfect his artistic creation!

Liam Payne's revealed the incredible sketch he's made of fiancé, Maya Henry, revealing he stayed up until the early hours perfecting the drawing that has resulted in fans branding him the ideal boyfriend.

One Direction’s Liam Payne And Louis Tomlinson’s Cutest Friendship Moments

Taking to Instagram in the early hours, Liam wrote:

"Had to stop, its 3am, so close to finished but I need to sleep."

"Drawing is such an escape for me but it often makes me forget the time all together."

It appears the 'Bedroom Floor' singer used a photograph of his fiancé, 20-year-old Maya, as inspiration for his drawing, which turned out insanely good!

Liam has been keeping fans updated on how his hobby is coming along, posting a detailed drawing of a skull whilst getting in the Halloween spirit and uploading a self-portrait he made of himself.

However, it is the touching sketch of his wife-to-be that has sent fans' hearts fluttering and labelling him 'that boyfriend'.

They have also been voicing their surprise at the former One Direction star's hidden talent, asking the 'Stack It Up' singer what he can't do?!

One wrote: "OMG LIAM YOURE SO TALENTED."

Another said: "What can't you do?"

Fans are shook at Liam Payne's drawing skills
Fans are shook at Liam Payne's drawing skills. Picture: Instagram @liampayne

If you're curious about other works of art by the star, he is his self-portrait, which we definitely see the resemblance of, and all in all we're just super surprised it took the singer this long to tell the world about his secret talent?!

View this post on Instagram

Tiny 😴 self portrait

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on

As one fan accurately asked Liam, "draw me like one of your french girls?" and we just want to say we're next in line.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Liam Payne News

More News

See more More News

Sam Thompson was told by a 'mutual friend' that Zara McDermott had cheated on him. But who was it?

Who Told Sam Thompson Zara McDermott Cheated?

Adele's weight loss has been a hot topic the past couple of years

How Did Adele Lose Weight And What Is The Sirtfood Diet?

Adele has transformed her appearance since entering the spotlight

Adele’s Transformation Through The Years: Pictures Of The Singer Then And Now

Adele

Ariana Grande has made the ponytail her trademark

Only True Ariana Grande Fans Will Get 100% On This Ponytail Quiz

Jess Glynne could be singing the song on the John Lewis advert for Christmas 2020.

Who Will Sing The Song On The New John Lewis Advert?

Little Mix 'Sweet Melody' have fans speculating about the meaning

Little Mix ‘Sweet Melody’ Lyrics Unwrapped – Are They Taking Aim At Their Exes?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Piers Morgan claimed he could replace David Walliams on BGT

WATCH: Piers Morgan Hints He Could Be Returning To Britain's Got Talent

Exclusive
Niall Horan congratulated Zayn and Gigi on the birth of their daughter

WATCH: Niall Horan Shares How He Congratulated Zayn Malik On Birth Of New Baby

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes hinted at a collaboration with Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album