Liam Payne ‘Engaged’: One Direction Fans Have The Most Hilarious Reactions

28 August 2020, 12:24 | Updated: 28 August 2020, 12:28

Liam Payne's engagement news sparked some hilarious reactions from fans
Liam Payne's engagement news sparked some hilarious reactions from fans. Picture: Getty / Twitter

Liam Payne’s engagement news to girlfriend Maya Henry has sparked some hilarious reactions from One Direction fans.

Liam Payne and girlfriend Maya Henry are reportedly engaged after the model was seen wearing a huge diamond ring on her finger, and One Direction fans have some amazing reactions to the news.

Everything You Need To Know About Liam Payne And Maya Henry’s £3million Engagement Ring

Directioners remain die hard fans of Liam Payne and his bandmates despite the fact the boys went on hiatus in 2015, meaning there have been some mixed reactions amongst the fandom.

Maya Henry was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring on date night with Liam Payne
Maya Henry was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring on date night with Liam Payne. Picture: Getty

“I’m just gonna sit here and cry. If this is true I’m so happy for him omg. But I won’t believe it until Liam confirms it,” tweeted one insistent fan.

“Congratulations but I’m sad and crying stop growing up Liam you’ll always be 16,” read one relatable tweet.

Immediately jumping to hopes of a One Direction reunion, a third wrote: “I wonder who will be Liam’s best mans* … Hint hint… 1D boys please [sic].”

“Happy but heartbroken,” added another.

“I JUST WOKE UP SHUT THE FRICK UP I AM NOT OKAY IM CRYING AND SCREAMING STOP STOP STOP,” screamed one Directioner.

Liam and Maya are yet to publicly confirm their engagement news.

The couple apparently got engaged during lockdown, but kept the news out of the spotlight.

Liam and Maya dated for around a year before going public with their relationship in August 2019.

And one month later, the 1D singer stopped by Capital Breakfast and spoke to Roman Kemp about his relationship, saying “we’re fairly happy at the moment.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest One Direction News

More News

See more More News

Gigi Hadid revealed what her experience was like as she shot her maternity snaps

Gigi Hadid Opens Up About ‘Tiring’ Pregnancy Photo Shoot As She Approaches Baby’s Due Date

Roman Kemp is set to play in 2020's Soccer Aid

Roman Kemp Joins Soccer Aid 2020 Line-Up

Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens had their first holiday together

Inside Jade Thirlwall And Boyfriend Jordan Stephens’ Venice Holiday

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reveals her boyfriend Anwar Hadid's birthday present

Dua Lipa Reveals Her Boyfriend Anwar Hadid's Birthday Present

Love Island's Sam Bird gets engaged to girlfriend of eight months

Love Island's Sam Bird Gets Engaged To Kailah Casillas As He 'Puts All His Eggs In One Basket'
Little Mix's Jesy Nelson reveals weight gain after 'Holiday' music video in honest post

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson Has 'Gained A Stone' Since 'Holiday' Music Video In Honest Instagram Post

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

TV & Film

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters