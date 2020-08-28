Liam Payne ‘Engaged’: One Direction Fans Have The Most Hilarious Reactions

Liam Payne's engagement news sparked some hilarious reactions from fans. Picture: Getty / Twitter

Liam Payne’s engagement news to girlfriend Maya Henry has sparked some hilarious reactions from One Direction fans.

Liam Payne and girlfriend Maya Henry are reportedly engaged after the model was seen wearing a huge diamond ring on her finger, and One Direction fans have some amazing reactions to the news.

Directioners remain die hard fans of Liam Payne and his bandmates despite the fact the boys went on hiatus in 2015, meaning there have been some mixed reactions amongst the fandom.

Maya Henry was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring on date night with Liam Payne. Picture: Getty

“I’m just gonna sit here and cry. If this is true I’m so happy for him omg. But I won’t believe it until Liam confirms it,” tweeted one insistent fan.

“Congratulations but I’m sad and crying stop growing up Liam you’ll always be 16,” read one relatable tweet.

Immediately jumping to hopes of a One Direction reunion, a third wrote: “I wonder who will be Liam’s best mans* … Hint hint… 1D boys please [sic].”

“Happy but heartbroken,” added another.

Maybe that where we’ll finally get the reunion — Kaushiki (@Kaushik12788009) August 28, 2020

I wonder who will be liam's best mans*.. Hint hint... 1D boys pleaseee — Kelly Bosch (@Kellyb2202) August 28, 2020

I just felt my first heartbreak — cacaw (@NabilaKayyisa) August 28, 2020

OMG so it is true ?!?!? pic.twitter.com/I38S9CwpNT — Dee 🍉 ♥️HAPPY 10 YEARS OF 1D♥️ (@xxDee_Deexx14) August 28, 2020

“I JUST WOKE UP SHUT THE FRICK UP I AM NOT OKAY IM CRYING AND SCREAMING STOP STOP STOP,” screamed one Directioner.

Liam and Maya are yet to publicly confirm their engagement news.

The couple apparently got engaged during lockdown, but kept the news out of the spotlight.

Liam and Maya dated for around a year before going public with their relationship in August 2019.

And one month later, the 1D singer stopped by Capital Breakfast and spoke to Roman Kemp about his relationship, saying “we’re fairly happy at the moment.”

