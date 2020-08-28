Everything You Need To Know About Liam Payne And Maya Henry’s £3million Engagement Ring

Liam Payne proposed to Maya Henry with a £3million ring. Picture: Getty

Liam Payne got engaged to girlfriend Maya Henry with an incredible £3million ring – here’s everything you need to know about the sparkler.

Liam Payne is reportedly engaged to girlfriend Maya Henry, popping the question with an eye-popping diamond ring which apparently cost the One Direction star £3million.

The ‘Strip That Down’ singer apparently asked Maya to marry him during lockdown, meaning news of their engagement stayed under wraps for quite some time.

But after they were seen out in London, Maya’s engagement ring took centre stage.

Maya Henry apparently showed off the ring to friends at dinner with Liam Payne. Picture: Getty

The huge diamond is in a league of its own, sitting within a silver band and covering almost the entire bottom half of the 20-year-old’s finger.

The ring appears to be an emerald cut, but given its hefty price tag we wouldn’t be surprised if it was a creation of Liam’s own.

Maya reportedly spent the evening proudly showing off the ring to their friends when they were pictured in London on 27 August.

And in the paparazzi photos from the night, the ring is glistening under the camera lights.

Liam Payne has proposed to girlfriend Maya Henry. Picture: Getty

When the news of the couple’s engagement broke online, Twitter users had stunned reactions to the ring’s price tag.

“Liam Payne got engaged to his partner with a 3 MILLION RING that is ridiculous,” one person wrote.

Another joked: “‘You Changed’ bro Liam Payne bought a 3 million dollar ring for his girlfriend.”

i keep forgetting liam payne is RICH RICH and then the ring 👀 — Jasmine 🦕 (@xjasminesox) August 28, 2020

so youre telling me liam payne spent $3,959,700 on an engagement ring. i dont even have $3 — ¹ᴰaudrey janeᶜ ᴬ ᴸ ᴹ (@elevtheromaniac) August 27, 2020

LIAM IS ENGAGED! @LiamPayne CONGRATS!



but a £3 million ring is more than my life is worth pic.twitter.com/gy309eSJMP — Linda (@BulikLinda) August 28, 2020

“Maya’s literally my age and she’s getting married with LIAM PAYNE from one direction and he proposed with a 3 MILLION DOLLARS ring. and then it’s me that i have like 5€ in my account [sic].”

“So youre telling me liam payne spent $3,959,700 on an engagement ring. i dont even have $3,” wrote another.

Liam and Maya are yet to publicly confirm the news of their engagement, so fans are eagerly awaiting a social media post from the pair.

