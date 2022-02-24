The Love On Tour Baby Gender Harry Styles Revealed Was Born On Valentine’s Day

Harry Styles conducted a gender reveal during his Love On Tour show - and the baby was born on Valentine's Day!
Harry Styles conducted a gender reveal during his Love On Tour show - and the baby was born on Valentine's Day! Picture: Twitter/Alamy
The most Harry Styles thing to have happened ever!

Harry Styles’ fans will remember that the ‘Adore You’ star conducted a gender reveal during one of his Love On Tour shows last year, which was easily one of the most wholesome parts of his US tour.

If that wasn’t adorable enough - the baby from that gender reveal has now been born!

Yes - things still get even more wholesome as the baby was born on Valentine’s Day, and we couldn’t think of anything more on-brand for Harry.

Harry Styles Fans Try To Uncover His ‘Secret’ TikTok Account

Just to refresh your memory, the expectant mum attended Harry’s Nashville show in September last year with her friend, and showed the former One Direction star their sings which read: “I’m having a baby please make it your business… and open these gender results.”

The My Policeman actor then took his time opening the envelope, before eventually announcing “A little baby girl” is on the way.

He then fell to his knees and declared: “That’s what I wanted, is that what you wanted?” - and went on to call the expectant fan’s husband to share the exciting news.

Harry Styles conducted a gender reveal for a fan during one of his Love On Tour shows
Harry Styles conducted a gender reveal for a fan during one of his Love On Tour shows. Picture: Alamy

Five months on from the gender reveal which went viral online at the time, the fan revealed she welcomed her baby girl on the day of love - very fitting for Love On Tour!

Things just keep getting more tear-worthy as the baby’s name has a slight reference to Harry himself.

According to a thread on Twitter, the fan named her daughter Remy Harriet - and yes, we’re sobbing too!

